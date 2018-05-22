RiverMeadow Software Inc. Announces Support For Azure as a Target Cloud

Delivered as a SaaS Platform, the ability to quickly and easily migrate to Microsoft Azure is available to Customers immediately.

"Due to a significant increase in demand from customers and partners over the last 12 months and with the support of our partner Microsoft, RiverMeadow decided to prioritize our development efforts to support Azure as a Target Cloud. Our Customers and Partners are having tremendous success using RiverMeadow's SaaS Platform and were requesting our capability to support their multi cloud strategies. We will be publicly announcing numerous large Azure engagements in the near term," said Jim Jordan, President and CEO of RiverMeadow Software.

Key Features of RiverMeadow Saas Platform

Migrates between physical, virtual, and any cloud platforms to multiple target cloud platforms

Hardware independent between server and storage hardware

Hypervisor agnostic

Does not require hypervisor access

Automatically provisions new virtual machines on cloud targets - no manual configuration required

Live Migration – source workloads remains active during migration

Agentless – no software required to be installed, no reboot required

Preflight readiness checks (source and target) to ensure migration success

Unlimited delta Syncing

Post-migration automation to Evolve your workload (modify, customize, update, enhance your workload)

Data Only Migration - allows you to move data volumes only, swap OS versions, upgrade OS as part of a migration

Deep feature support for Target Clouds

Enhanced Data transfer engine – throttling, multi-threading, tunneling

About RiverMeadow

RiverMeadow is a Software Enabled Services Company that provides a broad range of best in class cloud migration services. RiverMeadow solves the challenge of migrating workloads into and between clouds. We leverage proprietary and non-proprietary automation tools for migrating physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public, private and hybrid clouds. For more information, visit www.rivermeadow.com or follow the company on Twitter at @RiverMeadow1 and LinkedIn.

