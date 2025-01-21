RiverMeadow Unveils Integration with Pure Cloud Block Store for Enhanced Workload Mobility to Azure, AVS, and AWS

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow, a leader in Workload and Data Mobility, has announced significant enhancements to its Workload Mobility Platform. The new capabilities extend Pure Storage's on-premise Evergreen storage-as-a-service approach to the cloud, utilizing Pure Cloud Block Store on platforms like Azure, AVS (Azure VMware Solution), and AWS. This advancement provides unprecedented flexibility and elasticity for cloud-based workloads and disaster recovery.

Jim Jordan, President, and CEO of RiverMeadow, highlighted the strategic benefits of this collaboration, stating, "For customers moving storage-bound workloads to Azure, AVS, or AWS, Pure Storage now offers the ability to scale up their storage capacity without increasing the number of overall nodes. RiverMeadow's integration with Pure Cloud Block Store means customers can move workloads faster while simultaneously optimizing the target architecture."

Building on these enhancements, RiverMeadow's Mobility Platform facilitates a fully automated and seamless migration experience. This enables customers to quickly and efficiently move workloads or data to Azure, AVS, or AWS. The adoption of Pure Storage provides a more cost-effective solution for customers interested in adopting modern cloud architectures.

"Pure Storage is committed to innovating to meet the evolving needs of our customers, and our work with RiverMeadow is an example of this commitment," said Cody Hosterman, Senior Director of Cloud Product Management at Pure Storage. "As businesses continue to migrate workloads due to shifts in strategy, cost management, or as part of their cloud efforts, our collaboration provides scalable and efficient solutions that enable customers to leverage Pure Storage capabilities to consume the cloud dynamically and cost-effectively."

RiverMeadow's platform, in conjunction with Pure Cloud Block Store, ensures optimized storage solutions as part of the migration process, leading to highly efficient destination architectures. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in reducing cloud storage costs through enhanced data optimization during workload migration — a win-win scenario when coupled with RiverMeadow's fixed-price migration capabilities and Pure Storage's enterprise-grade data platforms.

About RiverMeadow: RiverMeadow offers a market-leading Workload Mobility Platform and Services that allow businesses to Migrate and Optimize workloads with unprecedented scale, speed, and certainty.

