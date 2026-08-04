Rivermont Schools Celebrates New Danville Campus with Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

DANVILLE, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivermont Schools will celebrate the opening of its new Danville campus with an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, August 10, welcoming families, district partners, and community members for a first look inside the new school space.

Rivermont Schools provides specialized education and support for students with autism, emotional support needs, and other learning differences. Through structured school environments and collaboration with families and school divisions, Rivermont helps students build academic, behavioral, social, and self-regulation skills.

The open house will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Rivermont Schools Danville, 301 Lowes Drive, Danville, VA 24540. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Guests are invited to tour the campus, meet the Rivermont Schools team, and see how the new facility was designed to support learning, student growth, and connection. Light refreshments will be provided.

"We cannot wait to welcome people into our new campus and celebrate this milestone together," said Tia Hairston, Principal of Rivermont Schools Danville. "This ribbon cutting is a chance to thank the families, district partners, and community members who have supported Rivermont Schools Danville and to share the new space where our students will continue to learn and grow."

The new campus marks an important milestone for Rivermont Schools Danville, which has partnered with families and districts for 28 years. The expanded facility provides additional space for classrooms, student services, recreation, and hands-on learning, allowing the school to continue meeting the needs of students and families in the Danville community.

The 20,000+ square-foot campus includes 14 classrooms, dedicated therapy rooms, a gymnasium, playground, cafeteria, library, life skills room, and sensory room. These spaces allow for more flexibility in student grouping, individualized instruction, support services, recreation, and calming supports during the school day.

To learn more about Rivermont Schools, visit rivermontschools.com.

About Rivermont Schools

Located throughout Virginia, Rivermont Schools provide therapeutic educational programs for students ages 5–22 in grades kindergarten through 12 with special needs, including those associated with autism spectrum disorder, behavioral challenges, and difficulty learning in a traditional school setting. Rivermont Schools is part of the New Story network of schools and services.

SOURCE Rivermont Schools