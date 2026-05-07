Rivermont Schools' Danville Campus Announces Relocation to a New, Expanded Facility

New 20,000+ sq. ft. campus to open fall 2026, bringing expanded classrooms, specialized therapy spaces, and greater capacity to the ability to serve more students and families in the Danville community

DANVILLE, Va., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivermont Schools is excited to announce the upcoming relocation of its Danville campus to a new, larger facility located at 301 Lowes Dr, Danville, VA 24540 for the 2026-2027 school year. Rivermont Schools serves students grades K-12 with specialized academic, behavioral, and therapeutic needs. This move reflects the organization's continued commitment to supporting students and families in the Danville community in a space designed for growth and student success. The relocation will take place after the Extended School Year (ESY) program ends in preparation for the upcoming school year.

The Danville campus will remain the same trusted school families and districts have partnered with for 28 years. Specifically, the building

Includes 14 classrooms, creating more flexibility for student grouping, individualized instruction, and future program growth.

Dedicated therapy rooms for supportive services

Gymnasium and playground for movement and recreation

Cafeteria and library for connection and learning

Life skills room for practical instruction, and

Sensory room that offers students a calming space during the school day.

"We've outgrown our current space, and this new facility gives our team the resources to continue doing what we do best: meeting every student where they are and helping them grow. We are excited to expand our reach and continue to serve our community," said Tia Hairston, Principal of the Rivermont Schools Danville.

Families and district partners will continue to receive updates throughout the process to help ensure a smooth and well-planned transition. Learn more here or reach out to Dominique Pretlow at [email protected] for more information.

About Rivermont Schools

Located throughout Virginia, Rivermont schools provide a therapeutic educational program for students ages 5–22 in grades kindergarten through 12 with special needs, including those associated with autism spectrum disorder, behavioral challenges, and difficulty learning in a traditional school setting. Rivermont Schools is part of the New Story network of schools and services.

SOURCE Rivermont Schools