Rivermont Schools to Open New Campus in Midlothian, Virginia, in Fall 2026

Open House and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Scheduled for August 13, 2026

MIDLOTHIAN, Va., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivermont Schools, a leading provider of specialized therapeutic education for students, is expanding to Midlothian with a new campus opening in fall 2026, increasing access to specialized K–12 programming for students with special education needs. The new campus will be located at 1221 Alverser Drive, Midlothian, VA 23113. Rivermont is now accepting student referrals and interviewing candidates for open team member positions for the new school year.

To celebrate the opening, Rivermont Schools will host an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 13, 2026, for families, district partners, and community members. The open house will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with the ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled from noon to 1:00 p.m. RSVP for the event here.

"Rivermont's educational model is built on collaboration among educators, districts, and families, so students have consistent goals and aligned strategies across school, home, and the community," said Cynthia Heckstall, principal of Rivermont Midlothian. "As we prepare to open Rivermont Midlothian, we look forward to welcoming the community to our open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony so they can meet our team, tour the campus, and learn more about the support we will provide for students."

Rivermont Schools has served students for 40 years and currently operates 17 locations throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. Rivermont Schools are licensed by the Virginia Department of Education, offer fully transferable class credits, and are accredited by the Virginia Association of Independent Specialized Education Facilities and Cognia.

Across its programs, Rivermont emphasizes a consistent model that combines academic instruction with individualized therapeutic and behavioral supports in close partnership with districts and families. Rivermont uses approaches and frameworks including Applied Behavior Analysis, Multi-Tiered System of Supports, Trauma-Informed Approach, Social-Emotional Learning, and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports to support student growth and school success.

Rivermont Midlothian is a 26,000-square-foot campus planned to support both instruction and services in a school environment built for student needs. The building will include 10 classrooms and four therapy rooms to support services and targeted small-group or individualized work. The campus will also feature two sensory rooms to provide students with structured space to regulate and return to learning, along with a gymnasium for movement and skill development, and a playground for outdoor activities and structured peer interaction.

For enrollment questions, employment information, or details about the August 13 open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony, contact Cynthia Heckstall at [email protected].

To learn more about Rivermont Schools, visit rivermontschools.com.

About Rivermont Schools

Located throughout Virginia, Rivermont schools provide a therapeutic educational program for students ages 5-22 in grades kindergarten through 12 with special needs, including those associated with autism spectrum disorder, behavioral challenges, and have difficulty learning in a traditional school setting. Rivermont Schools is part of the New Story network of schools and services.

SOURCE Rivermont Schools