Rivermont Schools Celebrates 40 Years of Service Across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivermont Schools is proud to celebrate its 40th anniversary this year, marking four decades of partnership with Virginia families, school districts, and communities to support students who benefit from specialized academic, therapeutic, and behavioral services.

Rivermont Schools began as one school in Lynchburg, Virginia, in 1986, with the goal of serving students with emotional disabilities by creating learning environments designed to help students feel safe, supported, and ready to grow. Through deep partnerships with school districts, Rivermont has since expanded its program to all corners of the state, from the Alleghany Mountains to Northern Virginia and Virginia Beach.

In the same year Rivermont celebrates this milestone, the organization is also recognizing another major moment: surpassing 1,000 enrolled students across 17 campuses statewide, a reflection of both community trust and the growing need for specialized programs that meet students where they are. Through individualized instruction and a team-based approach, Rivermont campuses have helped thousands of students strengthen skills, rebuild confidence, and re-engage with school in meaningful ways.

"Forty years represents far more than time. It represents students and families who placed their trust in us, and teams who show up every day with care, expertise, and commitment," said Beth Ackerman, Senior Vice President. "We're proud of the difference Rivermont has made across Virginia, and we're even more energized by what's ahead. We will continue expanding access to supportive, high-quality programming so more students can feel seen, supported, and successful."

"Having spent 28 years at Rivermont, I've had the privilege of watching our mission come to life every day," said Jennifer Younger, Vice President of Behavioral Services. "Rivermont has shaped my career in special education and shown me what's possible for our students. From one school to a statewide system, I've seen us grow across Virginia while continuing to lead with best practices, collaboration, and an undeniable commitment to student success. Our 40th anniversary honors where we began and reflects the strong future we're continuing to build together with students and families."

"Over the last 37 years, I have seen Rivermont Schools grow from five students in a small classroom to 17 fully functioning day schools across Virginia," said Jim McGee, Quality Assurance Manager. "I've seen students enter our program feeling unsure in a school environment, having rarely, if ever, experienced academic success. One of my greatest pleasures is when a parent of a current or former student approaches me in the community and shares how proud they are of the changes they've seen in their child, and the hope they now feel for their future."

As Rivermont looks toward the future, the organization remains focused on thoughtful growth and continued collaboration with school district partners. Rivermont will keep strengthening services, expanding capacity, and investing in the people and spaces that help students thrive.

About Rivermont Schools

Located throughout Virginia, Rivermont Schools provides a therapeutic educational program for students ages 5–22 in grades kindergarten through 12 with special needs, including those associated with autism spectrum disorder and behavioral challenges, and who have difficulty learning in a traditional school setting. Rivermont Schools is part of the New Story network of schools and services.

