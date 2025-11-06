Rivermont Schools Welcomes Emily Scott as Principal at Roanoke Southwest Campus

ROANOKE, Va., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivermont Schools, a leading provider of specialized education and supportive services for students with diverse learning needs, is pleased to announce that they have named Emily Scott as principal at the Roanoke Southwest campus. Emily brings a proven, hands-on leadership approach and deep expertise in special education to the Roanoke campus. Scott's focus for the year includes ensuring staff have the opportunity to grow through improved professional development, and increasing the number of students who successfully transition back to public school in close partnership with families and local districts.

Scott began her career as a special education teacher at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Virginia and later served at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, Virginia, where she taught, chaired the special education department, and supported testing operations while completing her administrative degree at Longwood University. Most recently, she served as an assistant principal at Morningside Elementary in Roanoke City.

"My leadership style is very hands-on and collaborative. I believe in jumping in alongside my team and would never ask anyone to do something I wouldn't do myself," said Scott. "I value partnership, open communication, and making sure people feel heard, supported, and appreciated. My goal is to create a positive environment where people enjoy coming to work and feel part of something bigger than themselves."

Scott added, "Rivermont Southwest is filled with incredible staff who are deeply dedicated to our students. There's such a strong sense of teamwork and commitment here, and I'm excited to see the great things we'll accomplish together."

About Rivermont Schools

Located throughout Virginia, Rivermont schools provide a therapeutic educational program for students ages 5-22 in grades kindergarten through 12 with special needs, including those associated with autism spectrum disorder, behavioral challenges, and have difficulty learning in a traditional school setting. Rivermont Schools is part of the New Story network of schools and services.

