Rivermont's Danville, Virginia Campus Celebrates 25 Years Serving Students with Special Education and Therapeutic Services

DANVILLE, Va., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivermont schools, a leading provider of special education and therapeutic services in Virginia, is thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its Danville campus. Over the course of its two and a half decades serving the Danville community, the school has impacted the lives of thousands of students and families, promoting lifelong educational, workforce and post high school success for students with autism spectrum disorder, emotional, and behavioral challenges.

In honor of the 25-year anniversary of their Danville campus, the school will be hosting a celebration with guest speakers, music, refreshments and more! Join us Friday, March 3, 2023, between 1 – 5 p.m. with a special program from 1:30 - 2:15 p.m. at the following address: 441 Piney Forest Road, Danville, VA 24540.

"Rivermont's Danville's success is because of our deep partnerships with our families, districts, and the community we are so fortunate to support and serve," said Terry Templeton, Principal. "On behalf of our educators, clinicians, support staff and team members, I can confidently say we are incredibly proud of our high-quality educational programming and therapeutic services, and look forward to the work we'll do in the next 25 years."

Rivermont schools provide students, families, and district partners with special education and clinical therapy services supporting students ages 5-22 in grades kindergarten through 12 throughout 15 locations in Virginia. Select schools offer pre-kindergarten programming. Specifically, we provide tiered levels of educational and clinical support for students with disabilities, including those associated with autism spectrum disorder and behavioral challenges.

About New Story

Rivermont schools are part of the New Story network of schools and clinics, a leading provider of special and alternative education and therapeutic services for children and young adults. New Story's schools and clinics serve families across Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. For more information, visit www.newstory.com .

