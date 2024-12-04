RiverNorth Capital Management Partners With Kudu Investment Management to Support Expansion

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC (RiverNorth), an investment manager that specializes in opportunistic strategies and closed-end funds, and Kudu Investment Management, LLC (Kudu), a provider of permanent capital solutions to asset and wealth managers globally, today announced that Kudu has made a passive, minority investment in RiverNorth to support the firm's growth. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, RiverNorth manages $5.2 billion of assets in registered funds, private funds and separately managed accounts that seek to identify and profit from inefficiencies in niche markets. With offices in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Chicago, RiverNorth remains majority employee-owned and controlled. Patrick Galley, CEO and chief investment officer, continues to lead the firm.

"In Kudu we have found a strategic partner that understands our boutique investment culture and shares our entrepreneurial spirit," Galley said. "Kudu has the capital, expertise, and global network to support our growth both organically and inorganically as we expand our closed-end fund platform and continue to generate superior long-term performance for our clients."

"RiverNorth has built a prominent franchise as a manager in niche capital markets segments and as a leading sponsor of closed-end funds. Our goal is to support the RiverNorth team as they execute their strategic growth plans," said Rob Jakacki, Kudu's CEO.

This represents New York-based Kudu's 27th permanent capital investment, spanning asset and wealth managers across the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Australia. Kudu's partner firms collectively invest approximately $123 billion, as of Sept. 30, 2024, on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide in traditional and alternative strategies and market segments.

Seward & Kissel LLP was legal counsel and Colchester Partners LLC and Regions Securities LLC were financial advisors to RiverNorth. Seward & Kissel LLP also served as legal advisor to Kudu.

