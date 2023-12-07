Riveron Joins Bloomberg Tax Certified Implementer Program

Riveron Will Support Client Use of Bloomberg Tax Provision and Bloomberg Tax Workpapers 

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting and Riveron, a national business advisory firm, today announced that Riveron is the newest member of the Bloomberg Tax Certified Implementer Program (CIP). CIP members support clients' successful use of Bloomberg Tax software by optimizing each solution to fit individual clients' structure and needs.

As a Bloomberg Tax Certified Implementer, Riveron will leverage its expertise as a trusted partner to help evolving enterprises address their unique needs by leveraging Bloomberg Tax Provision and Bloomberg Tax Workpapers. Riveron will support clients by optimizing and implementing Bloomberg Tax Provision and Bloomberg Tax Workpapers to maximize efficiency across a range of corporate tax functions.

"As a leading advisory firm helping businesses realize unimagined potential, Riveron is pleased to work with Bloomberg Tax & Accounting as a Certified Implementer for Bloomberg Tax Provision and Bloomberg Tax Workpapers," said Anne Heffington, Managing Director, Riveron. "As today's CFOs and corporate tax professionals face continued pressure to optimize processes and improve efficiency, our multi-disciplinary teams are here to help -- enabling our clients with tailored solutions and the effective use of Bloomberg Tax software."

"Working together with Riveron, our joint clients will benefit from the powerful combination of Riveron's trusted business and industry expertise and our automated solutions," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "We're excited about the continued expansion of our Certified Implementer Program."

Bloomberg Tax Provision allows tax professionals to accurately forecast and calculate their tax estimations for 10-K and 10-Q financial statements, while managing risk and reducing time spent. The fully integrated, easy-to-implement software ensures the rate reconciliation ties and outputs are audit-ready.

Bloomberg Tax Workpapers is a cloud-based software solution that combines the power of automated data transformation with spreadsheet functionality that streamlines workflows and provides controls. Workpapers allows users to save time and mitigate risk in their end-to-end workpaper process with integrated tax guidance, data prep, and controls purpose-built for tax professionals.

Riveron joins BDO USA, Baker Tilly, RSM, GTM, and VPTax as members of the Bloomberg Tax Certified Implementer Program. Additional information about the Certified Implementer Program is available at https://pro.bloombergtax.com/bloomberg-tax-certified-implementer-program/.

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting
Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax.

About Riveron
Riveron is a leading business advisory firm. We partner with the office of the CFO, private equity firms, and other capital providers to elevate performance across the transaction and business lifecycle. Our thoughtfully integrated teams generate tailored solutions through accounting, finance, tax, technology, and other cross-functional expertise. Founded in 2006, Riveron has 12 offices across the country and serves a diverse set of clients around the world.

