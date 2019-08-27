Riveron Secures OneStream Software's Gold Level Partner Status

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream Software today announced Riveron has become a Gold level implementation partner. As a Gold level partner, OneStream recognizes Riveron's commitment to align with OneStream's strategic vision and continue to bring value to shared clients.

OneStream Software provides a revolutionary CPM solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics, and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, OneStream's SmartCPM™ platform is the first and only solution that delivers corporate standards and controls, with the flexibility for business units to report and plan at additional levels of detail without impacting corporate standards – all through a single application.

"Riveron is proud to be named a Gold level implementation partner and to continue working with our clients to implement and optimize OneStream's modern CPM technology solution to address their complex business needs," said Riveron Executive Managing Director Ryan Senter. "The flexibility of OneStream's XF platform provides the ability to transform finance and accounting processes to improve efficiency and reporting, while limiting disruption to operating their business. We look forward to the continued growth of this important partnership."

"We are thrilled to announce Riveron has achieved Gold level partner status," said Craig Colby, chief revenue officer of OneStream Software. "This status is awarded to partners who meet our high standards and continue to deliver exceptional solutions that drive value for our customers. Riveron's new partner status is a reflection that more companies are turning to OneStream's SmartCPM solution to simplify their financial processes and increase operational insights."

Riveron provides a unique blend of industry, finance, and technology expertise to guide clients through their finance transformation journey. Riveron's business process first, technology second approach ensures future state processes are seamlessly paired with a tailored, robust, and user-friendly application. By unlocking efficiencies throughout corporate FP&A and accounting, Riveron enables its customers to have more detailed analysis of data and eliminate time-consuming, administrative tasks.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a modern Corporate Performance Management solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed via the cloud or on-premise, OneStream's unified platform enables organizations to modernize Finance, replace multiple legacy applications, and reduce the total cost of ownership of financial systems. OneStream unleashes Finance teams to spend less time on data integration and system maintenance – and more time focusing on driving business performance.

About Riveron

Riveron is a business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, and operations. We partner with corporations and their investors to prepare for change by providing comprehensive solutions across the transaction and business lifecycle. Through a unique combination of consulting, public accounting and industry experience, we provide our clients an unprecedented level of understanding and results. Founded in 2006, Riveron is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and has eight offices across the country.

