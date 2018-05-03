Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady And Capital Off-Track Betting Announces New Gaming Partnership

"We are proud to be the first casino in the state to offer OTB services, and would like to thank Capital OTB and the New York State Gaming Commission for helping make this a reality," said Justin Moore, Rivers Casino & Resort Vice President and Assistant General Manager. "We are always looking for new ways to bring excitement to our guests, and the addition of OTB is a win-win for both parties. The Capital Region has a tradition of playing the ponies locally and across the country, so we couldn't be happier to bring the thrill of off-track betting to our guests."

Capital Off-Track Betting will have a "branch" inside the casino at Van Slyck's, adjacent to the gaming floor. A total of 3 betting terminals will be available, with two terminals at the bar and a kiosk window with a live teller available to take bets and provide customer service. TV's in the bar area will also be specifically designated for horse racing, airing four tracks at a time.

"We are thrilled to join forces with The Rivers Casino team in offering horse wagering inside the magnificent Rivers facility," said John Signor, Capital OTB President and CEO. "I want to thank Rivers Casino General Manager Rob Long, Assistant General Manager Justin Moore, General Counsel Stacey Rowland and the entire Rivers team for their support in this significant partnership. I also want to thank the Gaming Commission for their attention to this issue and timely approval. It will be an exciting Kentucky Derby this weekend and we are happy to be spending it with the patrons at Rivers Casino."

Capital District Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation is a public benefit corporation that represents 16 upstate counties and the City of Schenectady and has more than 60 locations throughout its region.

Van Slyck's is right off the casino gaming floor and just steps away from The Landing Hotel, which is always welcoming guests.

About Rivers Casino & Resort

Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady features a 50,000-square-foot gaming floor with 1,150 slot machines, 67 gaming tables and 16 poker tables. The floor is attached to a 10,000-square-foot Event Center capable of hosting more than 900 people for conventions and special events, one of the largest spaces in the region. Also on the property are five restaurants, Splash Spa and the 165-room The Landing Hotel. For more information on Rivers Casino & Resort, visit www.riverscasinoandresort.com.

