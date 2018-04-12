Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady Named Top Workplace

"We could not be prouder of this very distinguished recognition and we thank our team members for their confidence and commitment to helping make Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady a very exciting, diverse, and special place to work," said Rob Long, general manager, Rivers Casino. "This award is really their award, they are the ones who make coming to work so much fun each day."

Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady received the honor on April 11th at the Times Union Top Workplaces event held at the Albany Capital Center in downtown Albany, NY. Team members were on hand to accept the award and enjoy an evening with other Top Workplace winners.

Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady employs more than 1,000 team members, who have earned more than $43 million in wages. The company provides great benefits, including tuition reimbursement and immediate vesting in a 401(k). It is a workplace that embraces and celebrates diversity in a fun and exciting environment.

"The Top Workplace award is really about the amazing team we have at Rivers," said Kate McMahon, vice president of Human Resource at Rivers Casino. "There are four fundamentals that guide our workplace approach and culture at Rivers – fun, service, integrity and respect. Together, our team has embraced this culture and made Rivers not only a wonderful place to work, but a great place to start and grow a career."

"Working at Rivers Casino is truly an incredible opportunity," said Gloria Gonzalez, environmental services attendant at Rivers Casino. "Team members are valued at Rivers and there are a lot of opportunities to grow. It's also fun to work here; the energy that you feel when you walk in the door is contagious. If we are having fun, our guests feel it, and that has a positive effect on the entire place."

Much of what Rivers Casino does to enhance the workplace is centered around the people who work at the casino and enriching their lives as much as possible – making it more than just a job. For instance, Rivers Casino looks to its team members to help identify charitable organizations and causes to support throughout the Capital Region. Allowing team members to choose causes they are personally connected to elevates their passion and level of commitment.

Over the last year, Rivers Casino team members have demonstrated this by volunteering hundreds of hours in the community for dozens of groups and organizations. During the first 60-days of this year, the Rivers Casino team has already volunteered nearly 600 hours to support organizations that are helping seniors, working to eradicate hunger in our communities, and providing resources to help fight cancer. All this giving-back and positivity becomes an even greater part of the Rivers Casino culture, which in turn provides a more satisfying workplace.

Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady features a 50,000-square-foot gaming floor with 1,150 slot machines, 67 gaming tables and 16 poker tables. The floor is attached to a 10,000-square-foot Event Center capable of hosting more than 900 people for conventions and special events, one of the largest spaces in the region. Also on the property are five restaurants, Splash Spa and the 165-room The Landing Hotel. For more information on Rivers Casino & Resort, visit riverscasinoandresort.com.

