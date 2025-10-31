RIVERS CASINO TEAMSTERS WIN HISTORIC UNION CONTRACT IN VIRGINIA

First Group of Casino Workers in the State Secure Labor Agreement

PORTSMOUTH, Va., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Rivers Casino in Portsmouth, Va., represented by Teamsters Local 822, have voted by a 95 percent margin to ratify a collective bargaining agreement. They are the first casino workers in Virginia to ever secure a union contract — setting a precedent for fairness, wages, and workplace protections in the state's growing gaming industry.

"This is history in the making," said James Wright, President of Local 822. "For the first time, Virginia gaming workers have a legally binding union contract that delivers guaranteed raises, strong benefits, and just cause protections. This agreement proves that when workers stand together, they can transform their industry."

Thanks to their militancy and unity, the casino workers will earn raises of 15.95 percent over the life of the contract. They also locked in employer-paid health care coverage, protections from at-will employment, and additional paid time off.

"This contract means stability for me and my family. I know my job is protected, my health care is covered, and my wages and tips together give me the security to plan for the future," said Natasha O'Guinn, a slot attendant at Rivers and proud member of Local 822. "We finally have a voice and a fair contract that respects what we do every day."

Teamsters Local 822 represents over 3,000 workers across the Tidewater Area working in a variety of industries. For more information, visit www.teamsters822.com.

