Riversand, a Syndigo Company, Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for PIM Applications for Commerce in 2021

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riversand, a Syndigo Company and leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, announced today that was named a Leader in the 2021 IDC MarketScape for PIM Applications for Commerce. Syndigo, a leading SaaS product information and syndication company, and which acquired Riversand earlier this year, was also named as a Major Player in the same report.

"We are proud to have been named a Leader and a Major Player for PIM Applications for Commerce," said Paul Salay, Syndigo CEO. "This validates our end-to-end approach to delivering a comprehensive set of solutions in a connected environment. Our clients rely on us to help them drive commerce, and we will continue to bring true SaaS-based data management and syndication, with the flexibility and adaptability they require."

Customers and partner organizations that were interviewed rated Syndigo and Riversand highly across many dimensions of Capabilities and Strategy. Among the many strengths mentioned, MarketScape noted:

Syndication capabilities – Users can syndicate to dozens of channels via prebuilt templates through Syndigo's retailer relationships, eliminating the need to create/maintain custom templates for publishing product content.

Data model – Riversand has a more flexible data model than many other vendors in this evaluation.

"In just over two years, Syndigo is delivering on our vision of enabling commerce through a comprehensive approach to the content ecosystem, with demonstrated 'client-forward' technology and a culture of service," continued Salay. "The acquisition will deliver tangible benefits for our collective client base. From upstream solutions around data governance across multiple domains, to the ultimate endpoints of the store or digital shelf, Syndigo provides our clients the right content, in the right context, at the right time. We look forward to a bright future."

More information on the Syndigo acquisition of Riversand can be found here: https://www.syndigo.com/about-us/news/syndigo-acquires-riversand-expanding-master-data-management/

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Riversand

Riversand provides a Master Data Experience Platform (MDxP), enabling customers to leverage their data through intelligent insights, automation, and multi-domain SaaS solutions. Riversand's MDxP platform is the engine that powers customers' digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences and insights, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit Riversand for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

About Syndigo

Syndigo enables commerce by supporting the efficient transfer of product information through its network of brands and their customers. The company provides descriptive product and nutritional information, images and other digital media, powered by deep analytics to empower engaging brand experiences online and in store.

Through Syndigo's integrated platform, Content Experience Hub, clients can publish, manage, syndicate and audit product content across the largest trading network of brands and recipients in the world.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally in many important consumer industries, including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, and healthcare products. For more information, please visit www.syndigo.com.

