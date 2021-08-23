Riversand and Cloudinary Partner to Deliver More Dynamic, Highly Visual Product Experiences for Customers

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riversand, a Syndigo company, today announced a strategic partnership with Cloudinary, the media experience platform for many of the world's top brands, to help its retail, distribution, and manufacturing clients deliver better, more engaging product experiences to their customers. The partnership connects Riversand's market-leading product information management (PIM) capabilities with Cloudinary's depth in superior media experience management, including Digital Asset Management (DAM).

Houston-based Riversand, a Syndigo company, is a visionary cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider. Santa Clara, California-based Cloudinary and its award-winning image and video management solutions manage billions of visual assets for more than 8,000 customers and over one million users.

The partnership helps solve two of the biggest challenges businesses have when scaling up their product content: One, how to manage technical and descriptive product data, including measurements, ingredients, brand names, and product extensions across complex and often disconnected systems; and two, how to manage and deliver the creative and visually compelling rich media that supports the product or overall company brand, across channels, at scale. Both of these challenges have traditionally been managed with separate independent systems, leading to additional manual work and coordination.

"Riversand's PIM collaboration with Cloudinary's Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution offers mutual customers' creative, marketing, and development teams the power to maximize the value of their product information and visual assets, and ultimately optimize and deliver a better end-user experience," said Witty Bindra, Riversand's Vice President, Strategy & Business Development. "Our mutual customers can now combine these two capabilities for a more complete set of product information and digital assets that deliver a robust end-user experience."

Cloudinary's dynamic media platform enables engaging visual experiences for e-commerce. Clients use it to increase conversions, reduce time to market, and gain a competitive edge. The partnership builds on the global experience of both firms, while focusing initially with clients in North America.

"Up and down the retail supply chain, Cloudinary and Riversand together will help our customers deliver better, richer, and more engaging visual content to millions of their customers and consumers every day," said Gary Ballabio, Vice President, Technology Partnerships, Cloudinary. "We're pleased to be partnering with Riversand to ensure that our mutual customers are backed by the technology solutions they need to succeed in today's increasingly competitive and crowded marketplace."

"Rich media improves customer experiences and boosts sales," said Bindra. "This collaboration will help our clients get more out of their content across channels, reduce the headaches of manual effort, and give their customers more confidence in their product evaluation and buying decisions."

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary's mission is to empower companies to deliver visual experiences that inspire and connect by unleashing the full potential of their media. With more than 50 billion assets under management and 8,000 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is the industry standard for developers, creators and marketers looking to upload, store, transform, manage, and deliver images and videos online. As a result, leading brands like Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, Hinge, NBC, Mediavine, Peloton, Petco and Under Armour are seeing significant business value in using Cloudinary, including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com .

About Riversand

Riversand, a Syndigo company, provides a Master Data Experience Platform (MDxP), enabling customers to leverage their data through intelligent insights, automation, and multi-domain SaaS solutions. Riversand's MDxP platform is the engine that powers customers' digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences and insights, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit www.riversand.com for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

About Syndigo

Syndigo enables commerce by supporting the efficient transfer of product information through its network of brands and their customers. The company provides descriptive product and nutritional information, images and other digital media, powered by deep analytics to empower engaging brand experiences online and in store.

Through Syndigo's integrated platform, Content Experience Hub, clients can publish, manage, syndicate and audit product content across the largest trading network of brands and recipients in the world.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally in many important consumer industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, and healthcare products. For more information, please visit www.syndigo.com .

SOURCE Syndigo

Related Links

www.syndigo.com

