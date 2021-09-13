Riversand and Tarento Partner to Offer Cloud-Native MDM and PIM in the Nordics

HOUSTON and STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riversand, a Syndigo company and leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, announced today a strategic partnership with Tarento, a consultancy specializing in implementation of Master Data Management and Product Information Management solutions for retailers, distributers, and manufacturers.

Tarento provides consultancy services to brands in Sweden, Finland and Norway that are seeking digital transformation across data management, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and analytics. The partnership with Riversand will offer customers in the Nordics a scalable and agile multi-domain MDM and PIM that allows additional applications to be developed to solve new business requirements as market conditions change.

"Riversand's cloud-native capabilities are essential for companies investing in digital transformation that want a scalable solution that is future-proof," said Rahul Karnawat, founding partner at Tarento. "The partnership offers companies in the Nordics an unmatched end-to-end solution for information management and governance."

The joint solution will offer medium and large-sized enterprises in the Nordics an innovative approach to digital transformation with 360-degree insights of customer and product engagement, creating immersive consumer experiences.

"A successful implementation is key to leveraging a PIM solution, and Tarento's experience in advising companies on how to maximize value complements Riversand's best-in-class platform," said Ben Rund, vice president of business development at Riversand. "Our joined forces will help companies in the Nordics accelerate their business growth."

About Tarento

Tarento is a Consultancy and Technology service provider with expertise in enterprise, data and digital technologies, building platforms of national scale. We enable our customers with their business transformation journey by integrating, streamlining, and optimizing their business operations. We build modern enterprise applications/systems, and help customers leverage their data to transform into digital and intelligent enterprise. For more information, visit www.tarento.com.

About Riversand, a Syndigo company

Riversand provides a Master Data Experience Platform (MDxP), enabling customers to leverage their data through intelligent insights, automation, and multi-domain SaaS solutions. Riversand's MDxP platform is the engine that powers customers' digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences and insights, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit www.riversand.com or more information and follow us on LinkedIn or @RiversandMDM on Twitter.

About Syndigo

Syndigo enables commerce by supporting the efficient transfer of product information through its network of brands and their customers. The company provides descriptive product and nutritional information, images and other digital media, powered by deep analytics to empower engaging brand experiences online and in store.

Through Syndigo's integrated platform, Content Experience Hub, clients can publish, manage, syndicate and audit product content across the largest trading network of brands and recipients in the world.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally in many important consumer industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, and healthcare products. For more information, please visit www.syndigo.com.

SOURCE Syndigo

Related Links

www.syndigo.com

