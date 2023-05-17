RiversEdge Advisors Announces the Addition of New Employees To Its Team

WILMINGTON, Del., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst continued strategic growth and development across the firm, RiversEdge Advisors proudly announces the addition of Theresa Martin, Khristopher Torres, Andrew Matusik, and Mark Rossi to its team.

RiversEdge Advisors prides itself on being refreshingly different. At the heart of this is the charge to ensure our clients accurately understand their current position and what is required to arrive at the target destination in their financial journey. RiversEdge Advisors takes a truly personalized approach to this. Let's face it - life, and the world, are unpredictable. We couple leading minds and technology to provide security and confidence throughout life's planned, and unplanned, events.

Theresa Martin serves RiversEdge Advisors as Director of Talent and Culture. She is responsible for fostering productive company culture, ensuring existing teammates thrive, and that the organization has access to the best and brightest talent for strategic growth. Theresa has seventeen years of category experience including similar roles at leading digital customer experience organizations including Bounteous and The Archer Group. She earned a B.S. degree in Behavioral Science at Wilmington University.

Khristopher Torres serves RiversEdge Advisors as Investment Operations Manager. He is responsible for developing and implementing investment operations best practices and aiding in the oversight of firm trading. Khris brings nearly a decade of experience including roles at Alliance Bernstein, USAA, and Citigroup. He earned a B.S. degree in Business Administration and Management at The University of Texas at San Antonio.

Andrew Matusik serves RiversEdge Advisors as Client Service Associate. He strives to ensure they are always comfortable reaching out whenever questions or thoughts arise, a sore spot in the industry, and needs are not simply being met, but exceeded. He supports advisors within the daily operations of the firm. Andrew brings four years of industry experience, including posts at Valley Forge Investment Group and SEI. Andrew earned a B.S. degree in Finance at Penn State University.

Mark Rossi serves RiversEdge Advisors as Investment Operations Analyst. He is charged with identifying business solutions and managing portfolio data to create efficiencies within the investment team. He is responsible for developing and implementing investment operations best practices and assisting with firm trading. Mark earned a B.S. degree in Economics and Political Science with a minor in Business at Villanova University.

"RiversEdge continues to experience strategic growth across the enterprise," CEO Brian Carney reports. "We strive to be refreshingly different, in every aspect of our business. This begins with hyper vigilance about the teammates we add, ensuring they deliver on that promise. I'm confident Theresa, Khris, Andrew, and Mark will."

About RiversEdge Advisors

RiversEdge Advisors is an independent, award-winning Investment advisory firm founded in Wilmington, DE in 2013. RiversEdge serves high-net-worth individuals and families seeking to maximize financial security and understanding. RiversEdge also provides a full suite of business advisory and planning solutions across insurance, retirement, and investment, including ongoing servicing and education. All solutions are delivered through customized, time tested, strategies on a national scale.

