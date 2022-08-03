Riverside Attorney Douglas Borthwick Receives the Honorable Distinction of Top Ranking Personal Injury Attorney for 2021 by the American Association of Attorney Advocates

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Attorneys Advocates™ (AAAA) is a premier invitation only organization dedicated to top attorneys dedicated to providing the best service for their clients. The 2021 list comprises of industry leading attorneys from each State or region who have met the highest qualifications in their practice. Each Attorney has distinguished his or herself with extraordinary dedication to excellence, advocacy skills, ethics, excellent reputation, leadership, and have distinguished themselves from their peers.

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "Superb" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. When not practicing law, he is active in his Church and spending time with his adored grandchildren.

"I own Wenzel & Associates, a law corporation located in Tustin, CA. We have been extremely lucky to have had Attorney Borthwick as an "of counsel" for our firm for the last several years. His passion and excitement for his work, and his high integrity make him a joy to work with when we are in need of assistance.

Although he has his own separate practice, he has made time to help our firm multiple times over the years. His expertise is more than we could have hoped for in that in the last four times in which we needed his help he is four for four!

In the most recent case, we asked him to take "first chair" and he won a multiple thousand-dollar judgment for our client in a construction matter. I recommend Attorney Borthwick with the highest possible enthusiasm."—Roger Ho, Esq., Owner and Managing Partner, Wenzel & Associates

