Riverside-Backed Vomela Appoints Brian Hazelton as CEO Following Year of Strategic Growth

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vomela, a leading provider of visual communications and branded environments, today announced the appointment of Brian Hazelton as chief executive officer. The leadership transition follows a year of significant growth for the company, including new investment from The Riverside Company, strategic acquisitions, and the expansion of its executive leadership team to support the company's next phase of growth.

New Vomela CEO Brian Hazelton

Recently appointed CEO Brian Hazelton brings global leadership experience across manufacturing, industrial technology and customer-driven businesses. Most recently, Hazelton served as CEO of Standard Iron & Wire Works and previously held senior leadership roles at Winnebago Industries, Briggs & Stratton, SCHWING America, Terex and Detroit Diesel, a Penske company. He succeeds Mark Auth, who has led the company as president and CEO for more than two decades and will transition to a role on Vomela's board of directors.

"Vomela has built an incredible reputation over its 80-year history," said Hazelton. "The opportunity ahead is to build on that foundation and bring together the full strength of our capabilities to help customers create powerful brand experiences, from retail environments and transportation graphics to major events and automated direct mail."

The leadership transition comes during a transformative period for the company. In December 2024, The Riverside Company invested in Vomela to support its continued growth and long-term expansion strategy. Since then, Vomela has broadened its capabilities through the acquisitions of Moss, a globally recognized producer of premium event and retail graphics, complex structures, and custom installations for innovative brand experiences with operations in North America and Europe, and PFL, a tech-enabled direct mail automation company.

In 2025, the company also launched an Ownership Works program for its more than 2,100 global employees, providing them with a meaningful stake in Vomela's success and the opportunity to share in the value created as the company grows.

Under Auth's leadership, Vomela transformed from a regional manufacturer into a global brand experience powerhouse through organic growth and more than 30 strategic acquisitions. During his tenure, the company expanded its capabilities, markets and geographic footprint while remaining deeply committed to quality, innovation and customer service.

"This is not a step away but a step into a different leadership role," Auth said. "I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built and excited to continue supporting Vomela as it evolves as a company."

"Over the past year, Vomela has built tremendous momentum – from Riverside's investment and the acquisitions of PFL and Moss to launching an Ownership Works program that gives employees a meaningful stake in the value they help create," said Marc Jourlait, Operating Partner, Riverside and Chairman of the Vomela Board. "Much of that progress is thanks to Mark Auth's leadership in positioning the company for its next phase of growth. We're grateful for his contributions and excited to welcome Brian Hazelton as CEO to build on that foundation."

As part of the company's continued evolution, Vomela also announced several new executive leadership appointments, including Rob Kearley, Chief Human Resources Officer; John Biscanti, Chief Revenue Officer; Jennifer Bellin, Chief Marketing Officer; Kerry James, Chief Manufacturing Officer; Matt O'Hara, Chief Information Officer; Ryan Bush, President, Retail and Commercial; Paul Graefen, President, Transportation; and Jason Popp, President, Events. Additionally, Brian Roux will continue as Chief Financial Officer.

About Vomela

Vomela is based in St. Paul, Minnesota and is the force behind remarkable brand experiences. The company help brands create the moments people remember—at the intersection of brands and culture—whether at major events, in retail spaces, across transportation fleets, or inside homes. With 2,100 employees at 30 locations across North America, the UK, and Europe, Vomela delivers end-to-end visual communications with unmatched scale, care, and craft. Since 1947, leading brands have trusted Vomela to bring ideas to life in ways that truly matter.

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global investment firm focused on being one of the leading private equity and flexible capital options for business owners and portfolio company employees at the smaller end of the middle market by seeking to fuel transformative growth and create lasting value. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 1,000 investments. The firm's international private equity and flexible capital portfolios include more than 140 companies.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Bellin

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

513-594-7931

SOURCE Vomela