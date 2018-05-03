Riverside Burritos Coming to Chicago's Loop with Dos Toros' Second Location Opening

In addition, Dos Toros has partnered with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to donate a meal to those in need for both, every guests served on opening day and every image posted on social media with the hashtag #DosTorosCHI.

"We've been thrilled with the warm welcome we've received from Chicagoans with our first storefront in the Loop – on our opening day, we served over 2,000 customers," said Leo Kremer, co-CEO of Dos Toros. "We know how serious the Windy City is about their lunch and hope to be even more accessible with our second location in town.

Located steps away from the Willis Tower, the restaurant sits on the waterfront of the Chicago River to provide an elevated (and scenic) fast-casual experience for taco and burrito lovers. The interior decor also features the updated Dos Toros brand aesthetic that has been introduced throughout its New York storefronts, including Heath tile, lighter wood finishes, abundant potted succulents, and rustic black & white photography of the California taquerias that inspired the founding of Dos Toros.

The 2,800 sq ft 300 S. Wacker Dr. location will have 58 seats for eat-in dining. The restaurant will also feature cashless check-out, which facilitates smoother and faster service, improved team safety, and improved training efficiency (less time counting, more time coaching).

A continued differentiator, this will be the first location to open with the brand-new "market vegetables" option from the start, featuring a fresh mix of Butternut Squash, Tuscan Kale, Cremini mushrooms, and Shishito peppers sauteed in coconut oil.

"Dos Toros is always looking to add compelling new flavors. In addition to our classic options such as carnitas and carne asada, we're super excited to offer our new market vegetables to vegans and vegetable lovers alike." said Oliver Kremer, Co-CEO of Dos Toros.

For more information, visit www.dostoros.com. For a taste of Dos Toros in New York, NY, visit our newest location at 300 S Wacker Drive.

About Dos Toros

Dos Toros was founded by two brothers from California with a simple dream - to bring the best of the San Francisco taqueria experience to the rest of the country. We proudly cook our recipes from scratch using the finest ingredients and naturally raised proteins. Working together, our terrific and talented team strives to deliver uncompromising excellence, one burrito at a time. Dos Toros opened their first location in October 2009 in New York City's Union Square neighborhood and recently expanded to Chicago in 2017. For more information: www.dostoros.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riverside-burritos-coming-to-chicagos-loop-with-dos-toros-second-location-opening-300641925.html

SOURCE Dos Toros

Related Links

http://www.dostoros.com

