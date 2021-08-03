Riverside County, Calif. Selects Clearwater and Becomes First California County to Move Their Investment Operations to the Cloud

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics, a leading global SaaS solution, announced today that the government of Riverside County, California has selected Clearwater's solution for investment accounting, reporting, and analytics.

Riverside County encompasses Greater Los Angeles and is the fourth-most populous county in California and the 10th-most populous county in the United States. Riverside County's government needed to replace a legacy solution provider for their investment accounting operations and was looking for a solution that really cared about its clients and provided appropriate servicing to help their clients be successful. As a result, they chose Clearwater's SaaS platform to help manage the county's investments, data, and accounting book of record (ABOR).

"Clearwater's constant discussion of client success, and track record with other clients in the government space converting gave us the vote of confidence we needed to move to Clearwater," said Matt Jennings, Treasurer, Riverside County. "We are excited about all of the features and benefits that the Clearwater platform will provide and we'll be able to significantly boost productivity within our finance function. Our county is especially thrilled to be a pioneer amongst California counties and move our investment operations to the cloud."

Riverside County will leverage Clearwater's platform capabilities including daily updated security master characteristics like credit ratings, floating interest rates, and updated duration calculations. They are also looking forward to the enhanced reporting that Clearwater provides as compared to other solutions in the market.

"The Clearwater SaaS platform is quickly becoming the solution of choice for governments and municipalities across the U.S. to optimize their investment accounting, reporting, and data analytics," said Scott Erickson, President of Americas and New Markets, Clearwater Analytics. "It's critical that these government entities tightly manage their budgets and investment dollars in order to provide the best service to their citizens. Clearwater is thrilled that Riverside County chose us to help them do that."

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.6 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals in 50 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

