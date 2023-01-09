Riverside Family Law Attorney Douglas Borthwick Named 2023 Litigator of the Year by American Institute of Trial Lawyers

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Family Law Attorney Douglas Borthwick has been given the high distinction of being named 2023 Litigator of The Year by American Institute of Trial Lawyers.

Award Photo

The American Institute of Trial Lawyers is an invitation only professional organization composed of premier trial attorneys from each state. These attorneys exemplify the very best qualities and qualifications of an attorney. Each attorney must meet stringent qualifications as a civil or criminal attorney. These attorneys' practice in a variety of fields to help and promote the ethical and elite practice of law. Selection is based on a thorough multi-phase process which includes peer nominations and third-party research. Each member must be in good standing with their local compliance organization.

Lawyers are selected based upon their exemplary work in the legal field, their positive standing with their local licensing authority and positive reviews from their peers. Less than .03% of all lawyers will be selected to become a member of the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

"Life is the most precious thing we have and it's probably the thing most people take for granted. We're busy. We don't even take time to consciously think of our lives because we are too busy living them. Appreciate your life. We all only get one. Invest in what makes you happy. There is so much to be thankful for.

We all have rotten things happen to us and we all have unfortunate things. But there is good in everything that happens if you look for it. Give thanks every day. Live consciously with awareness and gratitude, appreciate the moments as they occur before they forever pass so quickly."- Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

"You just never know what someone is dealing with behind closed doors. No matter how happy someone looks, how loud their laugh is, how big their smile is, there still can be a level of hurt that is indescribable. So be kind. Even when others are not, choose to be kind."- Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick,

Visit: www.borthwicklawyer.com

Also visit: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

Phone: 714-654-6742

Media Contact: John Walter

Phone: 714-564-9400

[email protected]

SOURCE Douglas Borthwick