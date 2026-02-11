Riverside Home Care Announces Purpose-Driven Partnership Model Redefining Home Care Growth and Founder Transitions

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Home Care today announced a new chapter in its growth with the formalization of a leadership partnership rooted in what the organization calls Purposeful Partnership—a values-aligned approach to expansion designed to elevate clients, care teams, and founders alike.

Built through more than a year of deep collaboration, Riverside's partnership model brings together experienced home care operators, industry leaders, and strategic executives with a shared commitment to redefining how home care agencies grow, transition, and preserve founder legacy.

"I've spent years coaching home care owners on delegation, unique ability, and building strong teams," said Aaron Marcum, Partner at Riverside Home Care. "But what we're building at Riverside goes further. Purposeful Partnership is about shared values, complementary strengths, and ego-free leadership creating something exponentially greater than any one individual could achieve alone."

From Coaching to Purposeful Partnership

The partnership evolved through close collaboration with JM Simmonds, Michele Simmonds and Beth Niemann, leaders behind the growth of Clear Path Home Care and now Riverside Home Care across Colorado and Wyoming. What began as a coaching relationship developed into a strategic partnership grounded in trust, transparency, and shared vision.

At the same time, Megan Martindale advanced from Executive Assistant at Breakaway365 to Chief Operating Officer, earning the role through operational excellence, systems leadership, and executional clarity.

"We didn't just respect one another's skill sets—we aligned on values, purpose, and a vision for what home care should be," said Michele Simmonds, who coined the term Purposeful Partnership. "That alignment made this partnership inevitable."

What Makes a Partnership Purposeful

According to Harvard Business Review, nearly 70% of business partnerships fail due to misaligned values, unclear roles, or ego conflict. Riverside believes successful partnerships share several defining traits: complementary unique abilities, a shared mission, values-based decision making, and a commitment to prioritizing collective success over individual recognition.

Introducing the Founders Proven Process™

At the center of Riverside's strategy is the Founders Proven Process™, a six-stage acquisition and transition model designed to honor founders, preserve culture, and ensure continuity of care. Unlike traditional roll-ups or private-equity acquisitions, Riverside prioritizes transparency, alignment, and long-term fulfillment for sellers—protecting brands, community relationships, and founder legacy.

"This isn't an exit—it's a transition with dignity," Marcum added. "Our goal is abundance for everyone involved: better care for clients, stability for teams, freedom for founders, and sustainable growth."

Strategic Expansion

Riverside plans to expand across eight Western states through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, applying the Founders Proven Process™ at every stage.

To learn more about partnership opportunities, visit www.rivhc.com/founders or contact Riverside Home Care directly.

