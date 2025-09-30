Riverside launches chat-based editing: A new way to edit videos in minutes, simply by chatting with an AI agent

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside , the end-to-end video and podcast creation platform, has launched chat-based editing that allows creators to edit and repurpose their content simply by chatting with a built-in AI agent. The feature makes post-production much faster and easier, freeing up creators to focus on creation rather than constantly spending hours on editing.

With chat-based editing, the AI agent can:

Chat-based editing on Riverside: edit videos by chatting with an AI agent

Enhance and polish content instantly - When the desired result is clear but the editing steps are not, the AI agent can make a video look sharper, sound clearer, or feel more engaging with minimal effort.

When the desired result is clear but the editing steps are not, the AI agent can make a video look sharper, sound clearer, or feel more engaging with minimal effort. Apply specific edits - Add titles to different sections, insert AI-generated B-roll or music, enhance audio, fix eye contact, remove silences, and more.

- Add titles to different sections, insert AI-generated B-roll or music, enhance audio, fix eye contact, remove silences, and more. Create ready-to-share videos - The AI agent can edit your recording into a 30-second Instagram reel, a YouTube tutorial, a testimonial video, and more, all optimized for different platforms.

- The AI agent can edit your recording into a 30-second Instagram reel, a YouTube tutorial, a testimonial video, and more, all optimized for different platforms. Repurpose content into new formats - Instantly turn recordings into blog posts, thumbnails, social media posts, newsletters, and beyond.

The AI agent doesn't just follow instructions, it also suggests edits to improve content, leveraging a deep understanding of Riverside's editor, the user content, and what makes a great video.

"Editing has always been one of the most time-consuming parts of content creation," said Nadav Keyson, CEO and Co-founder of Riverside. "With chat-based editing, we're making that process much easier. Creators can now spend less time editing and more time doing what they love: creating. And for those who prefer more control with manual edits, we have a powerful editor for that. Everyone gets to choose their own balance of control and AI help."

Chat-based editing is now available to all Riverside users on desktop. After recording, the chat can be opened to start editing instantly, simply by chatting with the AI agent.

About Riverside

Riverside is the leading platform for recording and editing high-quality audio and video content. Trusted by podcasters, content creators, media companies, and marketing teams worldwide, Riverside empowers creators to produce studio-quality content from anywhere, without the need for a studio.

