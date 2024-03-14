RIVERSIDE LUXURY CRUISES INAUGURATES RIVERSIDE DEBUSSY AT ASTA RIVER CRUISE EXPO

Godmother Alle Pierce Christens Riverside's Third Luxury River Cruise Ship

DENVER, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning TV Host, Producer, Travel Expert, and now Godmother Alle Pierce christened Riverside Debussy yesterday in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on the first day of the 2024 American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) River Cruise Expo. Riverside Debussy's inaugural year starts on March 23 and will cruise three- to seven-night itineraries on the picturesque Rhine, Danube, Main and Moselle rivers. On select itineraries, guests transit the Main-Danube Canal, or cruise farther down the Danube beyond Budapest, Hungary, to Serbia, Croatia. On all voyages, Riverside Debussy stays late or overnight in some of Europe's most captivating cities, so guests can immerse in authentic cultures and destination nightlife. Throughout, guests enjoy Riverside's all-inclusive, luxury experience and intuitive and personalised service from every staff and crew member. Travellers with more time can also combine consecutive voyages that bring guests on extended explorations of up to 21 nights without repeating stops. For more information about Riverside Debussy and Riverside Luxury Cruises, please visit Riverside-Cruises.com/en.

"We are happy to launch Riverside Debussy, our third luxury river ship to join the Riverside Luxury Cruises fleet," said Gregor Gerlach, Co-owner of Seaside Collection, parent company of Riverside Luxury Cruises. "We are dedicated to delivering Europe's most luxurious experience with the best ships and best dining on Europe's most captivating rivers. Our exceptional staff and crew look forward to welcoming travellers for the most seamless and luxurious European river cruise experience."

Riverside Debussy begins her inaugural year with a five-night voyage from Brussels, Belgium, to Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The luxury river ship then cruises a series of seven-night, Rhine–Meuse–Scheldt delta voyages, departing roundtrip from Amsterdam and visiting cities such as Antwerp and Gent, Belgium; and Middelburg, Veere, Willemstad, Dordrecht, Rotterdam, Nijmegen, The Netherlands. Travellers can also choose among three voyages dedicated to the Rhine River, departing on April 14 and July 31, from Amsterdam to Basel, Switzerland, and from Basel to Amsterdam on April 21. Stops on these itineraries include Speyer, Mannheim, Rüdesheim, and Cologne, among other German cities.

"With the debut of Riverside Debussy, Riverside Luxury Cruises now offers travel advisors a third option for their clients to enjoy an all-inclusive, luxury European river cruise," said Jen Halboth, CEO of Riverside Luxury Cruises. "We appreciate travel advisors' indispensable role, and they can trust in Riverside to deliver a most memorable and luxurious experience to their clients that will generate repeat business. We welcome travel advisors to join many others who have learned about the best European river cruise experience with Riverside Luxury Cruises."

In late May, Riverside Debussy charts eastward on the Main River and transits the Main-Danube Canal to offer seven-night itineraries on the Danube with departures from Nuremburg and Regensburg, Germany, and Budapest, Hungary. Along the way, guests visit historic capitals and quaint towns and villages, and cruise through the UNESCO World Heritage Site and Austrian wine valley of Wachau. On the June 5 and September 25 departures, Riverside Debussy brings guests on a special roundtrip itinerary from Budapest to Belgrade, Serbia, with stops in Mohacs, Hungary; Vukovar, Croatia; and Novi Sad, Serbia.

Travellers can also span the Main, Rhine and Moselle rivers on short, 3- and 4-night Germany voyages that departs from Nuremburg, Frankfurt, Trier, and Düsseldorf. These voyages depart in early July, September, and late October.

From late November through the New Year, Riverside Debussy brings guests to the enchanting and festive Christmas Markets of Germany, on three- to six-night itineraries, departing from Vienna, Nuremburg, Amsterdam and Dusseldorf. Riverside Debussy concludes her 2024 season with a 10-night, Christmas and New Year cruise from Basel to Amsterdam.

The new Riverside Luxury Cruises is Europe's newest and most luxurious river cruise brand offering all-inclusive vacations along the Rhine, Rhône, Danube and Main rivers. All guests enjoy Riverside's signature intuitive and personalised service from every staff and crew member; butler service in every suite; premium wines and spirits; StarLink broadband Wi-Fi; gourmet cuisine; a welcome bottle of champagne; and unlimited shore excursions to delve further afield into Europe's history, cultures and landmarks. The brand's all-suite Riverside Mozart, Riverside Ravel, and newly inaugurated Riverside Debussy offer the most spacious accommodations, luxury furnishings, and onboard amenities found on Europe's rivers. Riverside Luxury Cruises is named Forbes' Best European River Cruise For Foodies and Cruise Critic's 2023 Editors' Pick Award Winner for Best Dining in the River Category. For more information and to make a reservation, U.S. and Canadian travellers should contact their travel advisor; visit Riverside-Cruises.com/en; or call 1-833-305-3313. Travel Advisors can register and book their luxury clients through the brand's dedicated partner portal at www.Riverside-Cruises.com/TA.

