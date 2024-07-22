RIVERSIDE LUXURY CRUISES NAMED AMONG 2024 TRAVEL + LEISURE® WORLD'S BEST AWARDS

New Luxury European River Cruise Line Recognized Only After One Year in Service

DENVER, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In only one year's time in service, Riverside Luxury Cruises has been recognized with Travel + Leisure's prestigious World's Best Awards. Riverside takes its place among the top 10 best river cruise lines in the magazine's 29th edition of the highly anticipated annual readers survey, which highlights the best travel destinations and organizations across the globe. The 2024 Travel + Leisure® World's Best Awards is featured in the August issue, now on newsstands or online at https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best-awards-2024-8666520. For more information about Riverside Luxury Cruises and to make a reservation, U.S. and Canadian travellers should contact their travel advisor; visit Riverside-Cruises.com/en; or call 1-833-305-3313. Travel Advisors can register and book their luxury clients through the brand's dedicated partner portal at www.Riverside-Cruises.com/TA.

"We are delighted to be recognized by Travel + Leisure's readers, and it is particularly gratifying to be named among the World's Best Awards after only being in service for one year," said Jen Halboth, CEO of Riverside Luxury Cruises. "We have always aimed for excellence and this award honours the exceptional staff and crew aboard Riverside's three most luxurious river ships, as well as our management. We thank readers for cruising with us and appreciate our valued travel advisor partners for recommending Riverside Luxury Cruises."

Travellers can still reserve a luxurious all-inclusive, European river cruise with Riverside Luxury Cruises. Early booking savings of up to 25 percent is available for 2025 voyages and the line is offering no single supplements for select suites on nearly all sailings. Riverside's 2024 and 2025 voyages are currently open for booking.

Riverside Luxury Cruises is Europe's newest and most luxurious river cruise line offering distinctive vacations on the Rhine, Rhône, Danube, Moselle, and Main rivers. The all-suites Riverside Mozart, Riverside Ravel, and newly inaugurated Riverside Debussy offer the most spacious accommodations, highest staff-to-guest ratio, and more onboard amenities than other river lines. On all itineraries, the ships stay late or overnight in some of Europe's most captivating towns and cities, so guests can immerse in authentic cultures and the destination's social life. Throughout, every member of Riverside's exceptional staff and crew deliver intuitive and personalised service for an all-inclusive and luxurious experience.

On board, guests enjoy butler service in every suite; gourmet cuisine made with high-quality, fresh ingredients a la minute; included premium wines and spirits; complimentary StarLink broadband Wi-Fi; unlimited shore excursions to immerse in Europe's history, cultures and landmarks; prepaid gratuities; and complimentary ground transfers. Riverside Luxury Cruises is a winner in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards for 2024 and Cruise Critic's 2023 Editors' Pick Award for Best Dining in the River Category.

