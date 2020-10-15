RIVER EDGE, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Oral Surgery, the Official Oral Surgeons of the NJ Devils has announced two new locations in Chatham and Edison, NJ. The two new offices expand the group to eight doctors across six locations serving Northern New Jersey. Riverside now has locations in River Edge, Westwood, Englewood, Edison, Chatham, and Livingston.

Riverside's Chatham location was acquired from Dr. Richard Riva, a highly respected practitioner who has been treating patients in his Chatham office for over 35 years. Dr. Riva will continue to practice at Riverside, along with colleague Dr. Shawn Lynn who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his current Riverside office in Livingston, NJ.

Similar to the Chatham expansion, Riverside acquired the Edison location from Dr. Arthur Greenwald, who has provided exceptional care in his Edison, NJ office for over 45 years. Dr. Greenwald will continue to practice in the group and is joined by Dr. Akeyla Brown. Dr. Brown joins with experience from her current Riverside office in Englewood, NJ.

"As has been the case since our inception, our singular focus is on compassionate and highly individualized care for our shared patients." Dr. Jason Auerbach, the " BloodyToothGuy ", an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon and founder of Riverside Oral Surgery said. "Our new surgeons and our entire team are absolutely intent on ensuring that these changes only enhance what we've built as the hallmark of Riverside Oral Surgery: the optimal patient experience…each and every time."

