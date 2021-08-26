Riverside Oral Surgery rolls out COVID-19 vaccination policy for all team members

RIVER EDGE, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Oral Surgery, the Official Oral Surgeons of the NJ Devils, and the largest surgeon owned and operated Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery practice in New Jersey has moved to mandate COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment effective October 1, 2021. The policy was written and implemented well in advance of recently announced FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and clearly demonstrates the forward thinking of Riverside's leadership specifically that of Medical Director, Sung Hee Cho, DDS, MD. The policy and the associated roll out was announced via an enterprise-wide video call on August 17th by Chief Operating Officer, Jeffrey DeBellis, and Director of Human Resources, Megan Dwier, aligns directly with Riverside's ongoing commitment to the health and safety of its patients, team and the community at large.

Riverside's leadership team took the decision to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination very seriously. In crafting the policy and planning its implementation, they leaned strongly on guidance published by the Center for Disease Control, information shared by Governor Murphy's administration, and the recent action in policy creation of neighboring hospital systems such as Hackensack Meridian Health into consideration.

Riverside's founder, managing partner, and Instagram's "BloodyToothGuy," Dr. Jason M. Auerbach notes "I am lucky to be supported by a group of world class surgeons, all of whom agreed that it was the right time for us to step forward as leaders in the dental and oral surgery community and ensure the health and safety of all we work with and are afforded the opportunity to serve. I am proud of my partner, Dr. Cho, and our leadership team. The work they have done here to craft and implement this policy aligns directly with the Riverside vision of creating the optimal patient experience…each and every time."

Riverside Oral Surgery founded in 2007 in River Edge, NJ by Jason Auerbach, DDS currently operates eleven state of the art oral surgery facilities across five counties in Northern NJ. The practice's 15 surgeons utilize cutting edge technology in digital imaging and scanning and offer a full spectrum of services from wisdom tooth extraction, dental implants, surgical management of oral cancer, TMJ and full reconstructive procedures. Riverside Oral Surgery is headquartered at 130 Kinderkamack Road in River Edge, NJ.

