Riverside Oral Surgery Welcomes Rinil R. Patel, DDS

Dr. Patel served as Chief Resident at Woodhull during his final year of training, was recognized as "Resident of the Year," has authored and published in peer reviewed journals, authored chapters in textbooks, and given presentations at local and national dental meetings. Dr. Patel will be serving the patients and communities surrounding Riverside's Parsippany office located at 199 Baldwin Road. His clinical practice will be focused on dentoalveolar surgery, bone grafting, dental implantology, and maxillofacial pathology. Like all distinguished members of Riverside's surgical staff Dr. Patel is fully committed to delivering the "optimal patient experience…each and every time."

Riverside's founder, managing partner, and Instagram's "BloodyToothGuy," Dr. Jason M. Auerbach stated, "Our entire team is super excited to welcome Dr. Patel, and we are looking forward to becoming part of the Parsippany community." Dr. Auerbach continued, "Together we are building something special and I'm truly humbled by the talent I am lucky to be surrounded by. Dr. Patel is a natural fit to the practice and his complement of experience, skills, and attention to detail will most certainly prove to be a huge asset here."

Riverside Oral Surgery founded in 2007 in River Edge, NJ by Jason Auerbach, DDS currently operates eleven state of the art oral surgery facilities across five counties in Northern NJ. The practice's 16 surgeons utilize cutting edge technology in digital imaging and scanning and offer a full spectrum of services from wisdom tooth extraction, dental implants, surgical management of oral cancer, to TMJ and full reconstructive procedures. Riverside Oral Surgery is headquartered at 130 Kinderkamack Road in River Edge, NJ. www.riversideoralsurgery.com

