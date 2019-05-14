Riverside Partners Completes Investment in 3Play Media

BOSTON, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Partners, LLC, a Boston-based private equity firm, announced today that it recently completed a majority investment in 3Play Media Inc. ("3Play Media" or the "Company") in partnership with the Company's founder leadership team. 3Play Media is the premium provider of high-quality, fast-turnaround video accessibility services at scale. 3Play Media provides video captioning, transcription, subtitling, and audio description services to more than 2,500 customers across multiple industries. 3Play Media's technology solutions employ an innovative approach that combines human editors with natural language processing and machine learning to guarantee high accuracy and fast turnaround at scale.

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners manages over $1 billion in equity capital and invests in growth-oriented technology and healthcare companies. Riverside Partners' strategy is to collaborate with management teams to accelerate growth, particularly through accelerated sales and marketing efforts, new product development and geographic expansion.

Michelle Noon, a General Partner at Riverside Partners, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Chris Antunes and Josh Miller as founders and leaders of the business in order to support the significant continued growth of the Company. We were attracted to 3Play due to its demonstrated track record of success, its high quality and discerning recurring customer base and its proprietary, scalable software platform. Our significant investment in 3Play marks not only our recognition of the Company's achievements to date but, as importantly, our belief in the continued future success."

Josh Miller, Co-CEO of 3Play Media stated, "From the founding of the company, we've had a vision that one day, every video will be accessible for a variety of reasons and use cases. This partnership with Riverside Partners will ensure that we are on the forefront of making that a reality even faster." Chris Antunes, Co-CEO of 3Play Media added, "Technology has had a deep impact on how people use and engage with media content. Riverside's support as a technology investor will enable us to continue to deliver unparalleled video captioning and related services at scale for our customers, but also accelerate our product roadmap and organizational growth to serve customers, prospects, and partners better than ever."

"Among the many potential investments we evaluate, 3Play stood out to us as a highly differentiated, founder-led company with a leading market position and squarely within Riverside Partners' area of experience and interest," added David Belluck, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. Christopher Ryan, a Partner with Riverside Partners, added, "We look forward to applying our experience as partners to management to build on the strength of the Company's platform by expanding the offering for current and new customers."

3Play Media's solutions automate video accessibility seamlessly for customers through 99%+ accuracy, user friendly workflows, flexible APIs, and the greatest number of integrations with video platforms and players in the market. 3Play Media's customers span many end markets, including media and entertainment companies, e-learning and higher education institutions, enterprise and ecommerce businesses in multiple vertical markets, and government agencies.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing Riverside Fund VI. The fund focuses on growth-oriented companies primarily in the technology and healthcare industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

About 3Play Media

3Play Media provides closed captioning, transcription, and audio description to more than 2,500 customers in higher education, enterprise, entertainment, and government. 3Play Media simplifies the process of making videos accessible through flexible APIs, integrations with video players and platforms, simple plugins, and a user-friendly online account system. Learn more at www.3playmedia.com .

