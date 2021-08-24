Riverside Partners Expands its Investment Team with New Hire of Senior Healthcare Professional

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Partners, a Boston-based, private equity firm focused on investing in middle market healthcare and technology companies, is pleased to announce that Michael Bernard has joined its investment team as a Principal.

Mr. Bernard brings over 10 years of healthcare private equity and investment banking experience to Riverside Partners. Most recently, he served as a Principal at Linden Capital Partners, a Chicago-based, healthcare private equity firm, where he helped lead multiple investments in healthcare services, manufacturing and distribution. Previously, Michael worked at 3i Group Private Equity, where he focused on healthcare private equity investments. He started his career with Morgan Stanley in healthcare investment banking.

"Michael's appointment expands and enhances our healthcare investment capacity," said David Belluck, General Partner of Riverside Partners. "He has strong experience investing in and building companies across multiple healthcare sub-sectors. Most importantly, Michael has the character, values and work ethic that aligns with the team at Riverside Partners."

"We are thrilled to have Michael join us," said Steven F. Kaplan, General Partner of Riverside Partners. "His joining is another step as we continue to expand the team and pursue opportunities to partner with founders and management teams in targeted areas within technology and healthcare."

Mr. Bernard received an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a B.A. in Economics from Brown University.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm with total capital commitments of $1.6 billion raised since inception. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com .

Riverside Partners Contact:

David Belluck

General Partner

Riverside Partners

617-351-2806

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Nick Rust

Prosek Partners

646-818-9252

[email protected]

SOURCE Riverside Partners, LLC

Related Links

http://www.riversidepartners.com

