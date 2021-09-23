Riverside Partners Expands its Investment Team with New Hire of Senior Technology Professional

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in middle market healthcare and technology companies, is pleased to announce that Chintan Meher has joined its technology investment team as a Principal. Chintan is the second Principal to join the Firm during the past two months.

Mr. Meher brings more than 10 years of technology private equity and M&A experience to Riverside Partners. Most recently, he served as a Principal at Sun Capital Partners, a global private equity firm, where he helped lead multiple investments in technology, including software and tech enabled services. Previously, Chintan worked at Danaher, where he focused on M&A for technology-based business services and industrial technology. He started his career with Kurt Salmon Consulting in private equity transaction advisory and with HSBC Bank in consumer finance.

"Chintan's appointment expands and enhances our technology investment capacity," said David Belluck, General Partner of Riverside Partners. "He has strong experience investing in and building companies across multiple technology sub-sectors. Like our recent hire of Michael Bernard from Linden Capital Partners, Chintan has the character, values and work ethic that aligns with the team at Riverside Partners."

"We are thrilled to have Chintan join us," said Steven F. Kaplan, General Partner of Riverside Partners. "His understanding of software and tech-enabled services will be invaluable as we continue to expand the team and pursue opportunities to partner with founders and management teams in targeted areas within technology and healthcare."

Mr. Meher received an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Michigan, and a Bachelors of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pune.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm with total capital commitments of $1.6 billion raised since inception. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com .

