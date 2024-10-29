Riverside Partners Named to Inc.'s 2024 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

Annual roundup highlights the private equity and venture capital firms with a track record of backing founders

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on the healthcare and technology sectors, today announced it has been recognized as an Inc. 2024 Founder-Friendly Investor. Inc.'s list honors private investment firms with a track record of backing founder-owned businesses. This is the fourth consecutive year Riverside Partners has been named to this list.

The list, which was published on October 29th, recognizes firms that founders and entrepreneurs view as collaborative and trustworthy as they receive the financial support they need to help drive growth. The firms on Inc.'s list have successful track records of remaining actively involved with their portfolio businesses.

"It has been a complicated few years for growth companies and the companies that fund them," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "So we are happy to share with our readers the best, latest guidance on which venture capital firms, private equity firms, and growth-capital lenders have the track record and reputation of being especially good partners to founders and CEOs."

David Belluck, a General Partner at Riverside Partners, commented on the award saying, "It's an honor to be recognized as an Inc. 2024 Founder-Friendly Investor. The award is a tribute to our longstanding commitment to partnering with founders to meet their goals for themselves and their businesses, and to help them accelerate the growth of their companies. For over 35 years, we have been investing in founder-owned healthcare and technology businesses. The founders we team with retain significant equity, play a meaningful role going forward, and care deeply about their employees. We are proud to build close relationships with them based on a high degree of trust, alignment, and collaboration and to provide additional resources to further build their businesses."

In commenting on his experience partnering with Riverside Partners, Dr. Prabu Nambiar, founder of Syner-G BioPharma Group, a current portfolio company of Riverside, said the following, "I selected Riverside as my partner because of their sector expertise and value-added approach to building companies - I could not be more pleased with my choice. Riverside has collaborated with me and the Syner-G team to grow the company significantly while respecting our culture and values. The Riverside team has provided deep expertise, meaningful operational and strategic support, valuable introductions to customers, and significant investment for expansion – both organically and through acquisition. Throughout our business building journey, they have been excellent partners demonstrating collaboration, support, and alignment every step of the way."

Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Investors list quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2024.

The November 2024 issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29th.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm with total capital commitments of $1.6 billion raised since inception. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners, and management teams and brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

Legal Disclosure

Industry recognitions or awards should not be construed as an endorsement or a recommendation to retain the Adviser by the ranking entity or any regulatory authority. Any rankings or awards cited were provided by independent third parties based on their predetermined evaluation criteria. Although Adviser provided compensation to the ranking entity to be included in the survey, it did not exercise any influence or control over the criteria used or the results generated, other than providing or making available, directly or indirectly, objective numerical data that could have been used by third-party as input variables. Statement by Dr. Prabu Nambiar is an endorsement made by an executive of a portfolio company invested in by Adviser. No direct or indirect compensation has been provided for such statements.

