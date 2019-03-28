Riverside Promotes Karsten Langer to Managing Partner

LONDON, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm, has named Karsten Langer as its new Managing Partner for the Riverside Europe Fund (REF). Langer will lead the management of 30 professionals across Europe as Riverside continues to look for internationally growing entrepreneurial companies.

Langer will succeed Riverside Managing Partner Tony Cabral. An integral part of REF's success, Cabral skillfully managed the fund for nearly 20 years. He will remain a senior member of the REF investment committee with the title of Founding Partner.

"Thanks to Tony's leadership, Riverside Europe today occupies a unique position in the Pan-European lower mid-market," said Riverside Co-CEO Béla Szigethy. "With our presence across Europe and around the world, Riverside is a clear choice for sellers and managers of companies looking to expand beyond their country's borders. It's an exciting time for our Europe team - bountiful deal activity in the region, and the passing of the baton from Tony to Karsten will undoubtedly keep this momentum going."

Langer joined Riverside in 2006 to build the European Origination model and joined the investment team in 2011. Since then, he has proven to be one of the most successful investing partners within the firm.

"Karsten's track record at Riverside is incredibly impressive," said Riverside Co-CEO Stewart Kohl. "He was in charge of portfolio companies including HRA Pharma, MEC3, DPA Microphones and Euromed, all companies that grew under our ownership. We're thrilled to have him lead the next generation of our Europe fund."

Riverside's global footprint enables the firm to have a global view of markets and industries and provides insight into local conditions, culture and business practices, making team members better investors and business partners. In 2018, Riverside made eight investments and exited two companies in Europe.

"I'm excited to be assuming leadership of a strong Riverside Europe team at this time," said Langer. "Our strategy of 'internationalizing little leaders' is highly differentiated, building on the strengths of the global Riverside platform, and our market opportunity in Europe is enormous. We look forward to growing and fostering our partnership with both investors and entrepreneurs."

Prior to Riverside, Langer worked at GE Capital in Europe and was Chief Operating Officer of TIP and Modular Space. He served as Chair of the EVCA (now Invest Europe) in 2012 and started his career with Danske Bank in Copenhagen. Langer speaks six languages fluently.

"I'm very proud of what we've achieved in Riverside Europe and the team we've built," said Cabral. "Riverside has reached great momentum in Europe, and Karsten is the natural successor to now take the lead."

Langer earned his master's in management degree at the European School of Management (now ESCP Europe) in Paris, Oxford and Berlin and his bachelor's degree in economics from the Copenhagen Business School.

The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. For over 30 years, Riverside has made more than 600 control and non-control investments. The firm's international private equity and structured capital portfolios include more than 90 companies.

SOURCE The Riverside Company

