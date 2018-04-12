Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates Launches New Website

"We're thrilled to share our new website and continue providing world-class subspecialized imaging care to all patients," said Douglas Reader, M.D., president of Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates. "The new site reflects our culture of service and commitment to keeping patients at the center of the healthcare equation."

Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates' new site includes thought leadership from physicians, company news, relevant scientific research and educational resources. The site was updated specifically to provide patients, physicians and hospital partners access to pertinent information. The redesigned site is mobile responsive and includes improved functionality and navigation. For more information, visit http://www.riversiderad.com.

About Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates

Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, a LucidHealth company, is a leading provider of professional radiology services to hospitals and other healthcare providers. Formed in 1980, Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates is one of the largest private radiology practices in the United States. By using its proprietary software, Riverside Radiology has developed industry-leading workflow and clinical processes and a broad spectrum of physician support services. For more information, please visit http://www.riversiderad.com.

About LucidHealth

LucidHealth is a physician-owned and -led radiology management company. We partner with radiology groups to provide the technology and resources to increase the strategic value of their practices nationwide. Our belief is that all patients should have access to the highest quality of subspecialized imaging care, regardless of facility size or location. Our mission is to empower independent radiology groups to deliver world-class, subspecialized care to all patients within the communities they serve. For more information, please visit http://www.lucidhealth.com.

