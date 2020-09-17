Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates (RRIA), A LucidHealth Company, receives 'Exceptional' clinical care rating by the Louis Stokes Cleveland VAMC

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates (RRIA), A LucidHealth Company, provides teleradiology physician services to veteran beneficiaries at the Louis Stokes Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) in Cleveland. The practice's board-certified radiologists have been providing diagnostic imaging interpretation and operational support to the VAMC since 2018.

RRIA utilizes RadAssist®, a proprietary radiology workflow solution delivering subspecialized interpretation of all diagnostic studies to Ohio's Veterans. The software automatically directs each study across attending radiologists while also escalating cases ensuring timely patient care. In addition, RadAssist® integrates patient information from disparate technology platforms (PACS, EMR & dictation systems) converging them into a single patient record for the radiologists' examination. "RRIA has met all contractual requirements in an exceptional manner by providing exemplary radiology care, outstanding service and great communication," said Boris Karaman, M.D., Radiology Chief of Service for the Louis Stokes Cleveland VAMC.

Riverside's teleradiology services continue to expand within the VA Health System's VISN 10 (serving Ohio, Indiana and Michigan) to include coverage for the Chalmers P. Wylie Ambulatory Care Center in Columbus. "We are honored to provide imaging services for our nation's veterans. By integrating the capability and expertise delivered through LucidHealth's RadAssist® radiology workflow delivery system, veteran care will be enhanced," said Peter Lafferty, M.D., Chief Physician Integration Officer for LucidHealth.

The evaluation performed by the Louis Stokes Cleveland VAMC addressed areas of Quality, Scheduling, Management and Regulatory Compliance. For more details, visit https://lucidhealth.com/news/

About LucidHealth

LucidHealth is a technology-enabled radiology services company providing best-in-class quality imaging care nationwide. Our physician-led partnerships, built on an innovative technology platform, create strategic value for hospitals and health systems. Our proprietary software products, RadAssist®, LucidView™ and LucidConnect™, utilize a unified radiology workflow that directs imaging studies to the appropriate subspecialized radiologist and allows multidisciplinary collaboration regardless of onsite or remote radiologist coverage.

SOURCE LucidHealth

Related Links

lucidhealth.com

