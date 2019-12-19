Riverside Retreat And Yellowstone National Park Getaway Join The Ascend Hotel Collection

With locations at the base of the Rocky Mountains on the Whitefish River and the northern entrance to Yellowstone National Park, respectively, both hotels offer adventure-seeking guests a true taste of Montana by coupling exceptional service with unparalleled access to their favorite outdoor activities, including fishing, whitewater rafting, hiking and skiing. Additionally, each hotel features a myriad of guest-focused amenities, spacious guestrooms, pet-friendly accommodations, a fitness center and complimentary breakfast.

- The Pine Lodge on Whitefish River: Located at 920 Spokane Ave., the 76-room hotel is within walking distance to many restaurants and boutiques in downtown Whitefish, Montana, and a short drive to the snow-covered vistas of Glacier National Park. When they're not exploring, guests can take advantage of the hotel's many unique features: a hot chocolate bar (or an ice cream sundae bar during the summer); an outdoor firepit; a game room featuring a pool table and shuffleboard; an indoor-outdoor pool with a swim channel connecting the two; and a hot tub. Guests can also check out complimentary outdoor equipment such as bikes and kayaks, rent snowshoes, and purchase ski lift tickets from the hotel.

- The Ridgeline Hotel at Yellowstone: Ideally situated just one mile from Yellowstone National Park at 905 Scott Street West in Gardiner, Montana, the Ridgeline Hotel provides visitors with convenient access to the park's top attractions, such as the Grand Prismatic Spring, Roosevelt Arch and Old Faithful. After a day of exploring, guests can return to the 86-room boutique hotel to enjoy stunning views of the Yellowstone River and surrounding mountain ranges; a heated indoor pool, hot tub and two saunas; a drink at The Rusty Rail, the hotel's bar and lounge; or classic American fare at the on-site Yellowstone Mine restaurant.

The Pine Lodge on Whitefish River and The Ridgeline Hotel at Yellowstone are both owned and operated by global hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North. The company also owns and operates The Ridgeline Hotel-Estes Park, which joined the Ascend Hotel Collection in 2018, and is located near Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

"The Ascend Hotel Collection provides owners with the best of both worlds: operational independence and access to industry-leading technology and distribution capabilities. Since joining the Collection last year, we've experienced a 10% RevPAR lift at The Ridgeline in Estes Park, and are looking forward to leveraging these resources at our newest Ascend properties," said Jim McGrath, vice president of lodging for Delaware North.*

The Ascend Hotel Collection, which includes a portfolio of resort, historic and boutique hotels, recently surpassed a milestone of 300 hotels open and also has over 100 properties in the pipeline worldwide. This year, the brand has welcomed several new hotels in major U.S. cities like Brooklyn, N.Y.; New Orleans; Philadelphia; Portland, Maine; and Napa, Calif.

As a member of the Ascend Hotel Collection, guests of both hotels can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program, rated a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com. Members can earn and redeem points towards free nights, airline miles and more while staying at any of Choice's participating branded hotels.

* Choice has not audited or otherwise verified the accuracy of this information. Actual results may vary. Moreover, this is not an advertisement or offer to sell a franchise. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities and delivered to the prospective franchisee in compliance with applicable law. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

Ascend Hotel Collection: Let the Destination Reach You.

The Ascend Hotel Collection global portfolio of independent resort, historic, and boutique hotels is part of Choice Hotels, one of the world's largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, there are more than 300 Ascend Hotel Collection properties open and operating worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and the Caribbean region. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/ascend.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 575,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated developments and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability, cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

© 2019 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

