Riverside Theatre Remains Open During Renovations

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Theatre is currently undergoing campus renovations while continuing to welcome audiences all summer long.

Although improvements are underway, Riverside remains fully open and active, offering a wide range of entertainment and community programming through its Summer at Riverside Theatre series.

Guests can continue to enjoy nationally touring comedians in The Comedy Zone, live music at The Loop, youth theatre and education programs, and family-friendly performances, including Disney's Frozen presented by Riverside's young artists.

"These renovations are about strengthening Riverside for the future while continuing to serve our community today," said Executive Producer/CEO Jon R. Moses. "We want everyone to know that Riverside is open, active, and ready to welcome audiences all summer long."

Riverside Theatre continues its mission to provide high-quality live entertainment, arts education, and community engagement throughout the renovation process.

For tickets and information, visit www.RiversideTheatre.com or call the Box Office at 772-231-6990.

About Riverside Theatre

Riverside Theatre is the largest professional theatre in a small town in America and a vital civic institution on Florida's Treasure Coast. Under the new leadership of Jon R. Moses, Riverside engages, challenges, and entertains audiences of all ages with original productions of Broadway-caliber musicals and plays, all built in house by artists drawn from New York's finest in addition to comedy, concerts, and lectures with national experts in various fields. Riverside provides no-charge arts education for many Indian River County students and partners with local organizations working to enhance life on the Treasure Coast. Learn more at Riversidetheatre.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Oscar Sales

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(772) 410-0476

SOURCE Riverside Theatre