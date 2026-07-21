Riverside Theatre Welcomes Ross H. Smith as Chief Development Officer

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Theatre, the largest independent nonprofit professional theatre in the state of Florida, announced today the appointment of Ross H. Smith as Chief Development Officer, a key advancement role that will help support the Theatre's next phase of artistic, educational, and campus growth.

Ross Smith

For more than half a century, Riverside Theatre has served as the Treasure Coast's premier professional theatre, inspiring generations through extraordinary performances, acclaimed education programs, and strong community partnerships. As the Theatre advances a long-term vision for a more flexible, welcoming campus and broader community impact, Smith will lead efforts to expand Riverside's base of leadership donors, secure major and planned gifts, and deepen long-term relationships with patrons who believe in the Theatre's mission and future.

Smith joins Riverside Theatre from the USGA Foundation in New Jersey where he has served as Senior Major Gift Officer since 2019. In that role, he helped build and grow the Foundation's major gift platform in the tri-state region, securing multiple seven-figure and high six-figure commitments in support of initiatives including the Golf House Pinehurst project, the Walker and Curtis Cup Endowment initiative, the Green Section, and the U.S. National Development Program.

Over the course of his career, Smith has held senior advancement roles at several leading educational institutions. At Choate Rosemary Hall, he served as Senior Leadership Gifts Officer, managing a portfolio of 120 leadership prospects and partnering with the Head of School, trustees, and volunteers to secure annual, capital, and planned gifts. At Brunswick School in Greenwich, Connecticut, he served as Director of Leadership Gifts, where he helped secure high six-figure commitments for major capital initiatives, including a new Career Center and a $38 million Middle School project.

Smith also spent more than a decade at Connecticut College, where he advanced through leadership roles in major and planned giving and helped the college exceed its $200 million campaign goal, ultimately raising $211 million. Earlier in his career, he served in the development office at Yale University as a Major Gift Officer and Assistant Director of the Alumni Fund, managing extensive prospect and volunteer portfolios and consistently surpassing fundraising benchmarks.

"Ross brings a remarkable record of securing transformational gifts and building meaningful, long-term relationships with donors," said Jon R. Moses, Executive Producer/CEO. "His experience across education, sports, and the nonprofit sector, coupled with his strategic approach to both major and planned giving, makes him an ideal partner as Riverside Theatre prepares for its next chapter."

Smith is equally enthusiastic about joining Riverside Theatre at this moment of momentum. "Riverside Theatre's artistic excellence, educational reach, and commitment to the Vero Beach community are truly inspiring," he said. "I am honored to join this team and look forward to working with donors and friends of the Theatre to help realize a bold vision for the future."

About Riverside Theatre

Riverside Theatre in Vero Beach, Florida, is the largest professional producing theatre in small-town America, operating in association with Actors' Equity Association, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, and IATSE Local 500. Under the leadership of Jon R. Moses, Riverside serves as a premier cultural and lifestyle destination on Florida's Treasure Coast, offering Broadway-caliber productions alongside hospitality and community engagement. The Theatre produces a year-round season of musicals and plays and theatre arts education for youth and adults, and expands its programming through the Distinguished Lecturer Series, concerts, and civic events that enrich the region's cultural life. The campus experience includes Star Suites, Riverside's owned and operated extended-stay hotel for visiting artists, guests, and general public, and The Loop Kitchen and Bar, featuring outdoor dining, live music, and curated cuisine under the oaks. Riverside is committed to arts education, providing no-cost programs for Indian River County students, and partners with leading local organizations to make its campus a vibrant hub for arts, culture, and community connection. Learn more at RiversideTheatre.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Oscar Sales

[email protected]

(772) 410-0476

SOURCE Riverside Theatre