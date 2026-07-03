Riverside Theatre Welcomes Fred T. Paul as Managing Director / Chief Operating Officer

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Theatre, the largest independent nonprofit professional theatre in the state of Florida, announced today the appointment of Fred T. Paul as Managing Director / Chief Operating Officer (COO), filling the role previously held by Jon R. Moses, now Executive Producer/CEO.

Fred T. Paul

For more than half a century, Riverside Theatre has served as the Treasure Coast's premier professional theatre, inspiring generations through extraordinary performances, acclaimed education programs, and strong community partnerships. The Theatre is now advancing a long-term vision for a more flexible, welcoming campus that can support ambitious artistic work, serve more students and families, welcome new audiences, and strengthen connections throughout the Vero Beach community.

Paul joins Riverside Theatre from Olney Theatre Center in Maryland, where he most recently served as Managing Director and played a central role in guiding the organization through a multi-year transformation of its 14-acre campus. During his nearly 15-year tenure at Olney, he advanced into senior leadership overseeing finance, budgeting, contracting, facilities, and human resources. A graduate of Auburn University, he holds a BFA in Theatre Production/Management, grounding his operational leadership in a strong understanding of the artistic process.

"Fred brings the rare combination of operational expertise, financial discipline, and a deep respect for the creative process," said Jon Moses, Executive Director/CEO. "His experience and collaborative approach make him an ideal fit for Riverside Theatre at this moment."

Paul is enthusiastic about joining Riverside Theatre during this period of momentum. "Riverside Theatre's artistic excellence, community impact, and vision for the future are genuinely exciting," he said. "I'm honored to join the team and support the organization as it builds for its next generation."

Paul was selected as COO following a thorough national search led by Michele Counter and James Abruzzo of DHR Global's Arts & Nonprofit Practice.

About Riverside Theatre

Riverside Theatre in Vero Beach, Florida, is the largest professional producing theatre in small-town America, operating in association with Actors' Equity Association, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, and IATSE Local 500. Under the leadership of Jon R. Moses, Riverside serves as a premier cultural and lifestyle destination on Florida's Treasure Coast, offering Broadway-caliber productions alongside hospitality and community engagement. The Theatre produces a year-round season of musicals and plays and theatre arts education for youth and adults, and expands its programming through the Distinguished Lecturer Series, concerts, and civic events that enrich the region's cultural life. The campus experience includes Star Suites, Riverside's owned and operated extended-stay hotel for visiting artists, guests, and general public, and The Loop Kitchen and Bar, featuring outdoor dining, live music, and curated cuisine under the oaks. Riverside is committed to arts education, providing no-cost programs for Indian River County students, and partners with leading local organizations to make its campus a vibrant hub for arts, culture, and community connection. Learn more at RiversideTheatre.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Oscar Sales

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(772) 410-0476

SOURCE Riverside Theatre