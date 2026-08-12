Riverside Theatre Unveils 2026-2027 Season with Six Productions, a World Premiere and a Southeast Premiere

Inaugural season under leadership of Executive Producer & CEO Jon R. Moses

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Theatre, the largest independent nonprofit professional theatre in the state of Florida, announces the 2026–2027 season, featuring six productions designed and produced by Riverside's team of artists and technicians, along with creative teams and artists from around the country.

Anchored by themes of truth, love, and joy, the season connects each performance to the questions and conversations that shape everyday life.

"Theatre is at its best when it reflects our own stories and lived lives," says Moses. "By centering our programming on themes that resonate with our community today, we are making the stage an active participant in the life of this region."

The six productions for the 2026–2027 season are:

My Vaudeville Man!

Southeast Premiere • Oct 15 – Nov 22, 2026

Inspired by the real-life journey of vaudeville performer Jack Donahue, this two-person musical traces his relationship with his mother as he pursues a performing career. As Jack chases his dreams, mother and son confront denial, judgment, and reconciliation, echoing the pressures of today's gig economy. Spectacular tap numbers drive this joyous and deeply human story.

Clue

Jan 6 – 31, 2027

Based on the Hasbro board game, Clue is a fast-paced farce that turns the stage into a living whodunit. Set in the paranoid McCarthy era of 1954, a group of blackmailed guests find themselves trapped in Boddy Manor as secrets turn deadly. With lightning-fast wordplay and suspense, the production offers a witty reflection on an age of conspiracy, information warfare, and weaponized mistrust.

The Mouse & The Mustache

World Premiere • Jan 28 – Feb 21, 2027

This new play by Anthony Dodge unites two of history's most visionary minds: Walt Disney and Salvador Dalí. Centered on their 1945 collaboration on Destino, it explores an ill-fated work locked away for decades before its acclaimed completion in 2003. A study in the clash between fine art and mass commerce, it reveals how two geniuses see the world through different lenses: one as a product to be sold, the other as a surreal dream to be lived.

On the Town

Feb 25 – Mar 21, 2027

Three sailors on 24-hour shore leave take New York City by storm in this high-octane celebration of friendship and the search for connection and romance. Featuring Leonard Bernstein's iconic score, this musical masterpiece packs the stage with Broadway-gold energy and the anthem "New York, New York." With a world at war in the background, the young men race to squeeze every drop of joy out of life before their ship sails, reminding us that when tomorrow is uncertain, we must passionately fill our time, not just kill it.

The Light in the Piazza

Mar 14 – Apr 11, 2027

Set in 1953 Florence, this Tony Award–winning musical by Adam Guettel is an emotional exploration of romance and family. Amid lush music, a mother confronts the tension between protecting her daughter and guarding a life-altering secret. The production offers a poignant look at devotion, independence, and the courage required to let go.

Hairspray

Apr 15 – May 9, 2027

Adapted from the John Waters classic, Hairspray has thrilled audiences worldwide and earned eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. With its infectious, Grammy-winning score and spectacular dance numbers, Riverside's production promises to be one of the season's most anticipated events. Set against the civil rights era, the show affirms that fulfillment is found in the struggle for justice and that standing together—on the dance floor and in the streets—is the ultimate act of courage and community.

About Riverside Theatre

Riverside Theatre in Vero Beach, Florida, is the largest professional producing theatre in small-town America, operating in association with Actors' Equity Association, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, and IATSE Local 500. Under the leadership of Jon R. Moses, Riverside serves as a premier cultural and lifestyle destination on Florida's Treasure Coast, offering Broadway-caliber productions alongside hospitality and community engagement. The Theatre produces a year-round season of musicals and plays and theatre arts education for youth and adults, and expands its programming through the Distinguished Lecturer Series, concerts, and civic events that enrich the region's cultural life. The campus experience includes Star Suites, Riverside's owned and operated extended-stay hotel for visiting artists, guests, and general public, and The Loop Kitchen and Bar, featuring outdoor dining, live music, and curated cuisine under the oaks. Riverside is committed to arts education, providing no-cost programs for Indian River County students, and partners with leading local organizations to make its campus a vibrant hub for arts, culture, and community connection. Learn more at RiversideTheatre.com.

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SOURCE Riverside Theatre