Riverside.fm Emerges from Stealth With First Video Podcasting Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside.fm , the first video podcasting platform, today emerged from stealth mode with $2.5 million in funding led by Silicon Valley investor Oren Zeev. Riverside.fm is the only platform in the market that enables local recording of lossless audio and 4K video tracks independent of internet connection speed. Now, anyone from individual podcasters to enterprise brands and media companies can record studio-quality interviews from anywhere with no loss in recording quality.

"In the last decade, podcasting has gone from a niche hobby to a billion-dollar industry, and the pandemic is pushing this growth to new heights," said Nadav Keyson, CEO and co-founder, Riverside.fm. "People at home are hungrier than ever for content, and creators and enterprises are rushing to deliver."

"Video has been increasing in the demand for podcasting since we began working remotely, yet there isn't a solution that can produce high-quality content independent of a strong internet connection," Gideon Keyson, co-founder, Riverside.fm. "Many have turned to Zoom as a quick fix, but professional podcasters need a lot more than just basic audio and video capabilities to produce compelling content. That's where Riverside.fm comes in."

In addition to Riverside.fm's unique ability to record lossless audio and 4K video tracks independent of internet connection speeds, users can:

Download separate audio and video tracks perfectly in sync

Use Riverside.fm on any browser with no software installation required

Achieve lightning-fast uploads that start upon recording and continue in the background throughout the session

Automatically back up all recordings, which means no lost files, ever

"Nadav and Gideon have created a product that is poised to revolutionize the way podcasters and media companies record video interviews," said Oren Zeev, Founding Partner, Zeev Ventures. "The fact that, in under a year, they have created an entirely new paradigm for recording lossless audio and video, and landed customers like Hillary Clinton, Verizon Media and Spotify, is nothing short of impressive. I am thrilled to be an early investor and look forward to their explosive growth in the coming years."

Riverside.fm is currently supporting video podcasting for globally recognized media companies and celebrities including Hillary Clinton, BBC, Bloomberg, Spotify, Marvel and Verizon Media.

"Just imagine, we needed a recording platform that could help us make a podcast during a pandemic, and, boy, did they step up," said Hillary Clinton, Host of the podcast You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton.

About Riverside.fm

