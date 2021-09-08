Riverside.fm is now SOC 2 Type 2 Compliant

SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The safety of your assets is paramount to Riverside.fm. Since we founded the company, we made it an integral part of our roadmap.

As such, we're thrilled to announce that we've officially received our SOC 2 Type 2 audit stamp of approval, embodying our strongest commitment to security, as well as making all our efforts in this domain transparent to our clients.

The Soc 2 Type 2 certification—in conjunction with SSO—allows enterprise clients to seamlessly integrate Riverside.fm into existing workflows and teams. Disney, Spotify, and The New York Times are some of the companies that already use Riverside.fm as part of their content creation workflow.

What is SOC 2 compliance?

SOC 2 refers to a rigorous auditing procedure done and reviewed by third-party auditors that review all of an organization's processes and controls to ensure that the audited organization (in this case Riverside. fm) securely manages its clients' data and privacy.

Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data based on five "trust service criteria" —security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

Within SOC 2, there are two different types of reports. SOC 2 Type 1 is a "point-in-time" compliance—meaning that at the time the audit took place, an organization demonstrated to the third-party auditors its ability to triumphantly implement security controls, policies, and procedures that lived up to their rigorous standard.

However, SOC 2 Type 2 report—the one obtained by Riverside.fm currently— is more difficult to obtain, as it certifies to the third-party auditors our ability to maintain the operating effectiveness of our security controls, policies, and privacy procedures.

Why is SOC 2 Type 2 compliance important?

Compliance with SOC 2 requirements indicates that an organization maintains a high level of information security and can also help ensure that sensitive information is handled responsibly.

By meeting the meticulous SOC 2 guidelines outlined by AICPA, an organization can better defend itself against cyber attacks and prevent any and all data or security breaches.

Riverside.fm is committed to data security and privacy

The SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a testament to our eternal devotion to your data security and absolute privacy. You can rest assured knowing your data is safe with us at all times.

Riverside.fm's SOC 2 Type 2 report is available under NDA to our Enterprise customers. Please get in touch with us via [email protected] if you'd like a copy.

