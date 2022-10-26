Riverstone Communities Extends Partnership With Aclaimant to Support Growth Plan

Riverstone Communities utilizes Aclaimant to provide best-in-class safety and risk management for its communities

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclaimant , the leading, proactive RMIS platform, is proud to announce an extended agreement with Riverstone Communities, a leading real estate property management company that owns and operates over 80 manufactured housing communities throughout the United States, as their preferred risk management technology platform. Aclaimant has provided Riverstone Communities a bedrock technology platform that streamlines their safety and risk management strategy, working together to provide its customers' superior service, and improved outcomes.

Over the past four years, Riverstone Communities has created significant efficiencies in their safety and risk management practices. Using Aclaimant's configurable workflows to better track and measure insurance claims and safety assessments, Riverstone Communities has greatly improved risk and safety outcomes across their entire portfolio. Centralizing their safety and claim data with Aclaimant has enabled Riverstone to improve productivity and reduce their average cost per claim by 62%.

"Thanks to Aclaimant, we have expanded visibility into incidents, at all locations, with complete and accurate data," said Hillary Snyder, Chief Human Resource Officer at Riverstone Communities. "We have a small team, and this allows us to be more effective at isolating and better managing key cost drivers and safety hazards. This has been core to keeping our team and customers safe. We are excited to continue working with Aclaimant as we scale our business, risk and safety goals."

"Improving an organization's risk profile in a hardening market starts by having proper risk and safety strategies in place," said David Wald, CEO and co-founder of Aclaimant. "Riverstone Communities is an excellent example of an organization using our platform to the fullest capabilities by streamlining their incident intake and using that data to derive insights that make an impact."

To learn more about Aclaimant and Riverstone Communities, visit www.aclaimant.com and www.rivstone.com.

About Aclaimant

Aclaimant is the first Active Risk Management platform, enabling companies to reduce the cost of risk and drive higher productivity while empowering every employee to be a risk manager. As the RMIS built to deliver insights and results, Aclaimant transforms how companies manage data, people, and processes through its workplace safety, incident and claims management, and analytics solutions. Thousands of safety and risk management professionals rely on Aclaimant to achieve better outcomes. For more information, visit https://aclaimant.com .

About Riverstone Communities

Riverstone Communities is a private company founded in 1998 that owns and operates over 80 manufactured housing communities throughout the United States. Properties include both all-ages communities and age restricted (55+) communities, as well as RV resort properties. To learn more, visit www.rivstone.com.

