Riverview Bank Continues Expansion in Growth Markets: Entering the Allentown Area with a Local and Established Banking Team

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverview Financial Corporation ("Riverview") (NASDAQ: RIVE), Riverview Bank continues to deliver on the promised 2019 expansion into growth markets throughout Pennsylvania, with its newest office opening today, October 28, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley market. The full-service community banking office is located in Allentown, at 1120 S. Cedar Crest Boulevard, with hours of 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday – Friday and by appointment. The office will deliver a full scope of financial solutions through a well-established, highly capable team of trusted local commercial and retail experts:

Frank Heston, SVP Commercial Market Executive

Ned Azar, VP Commercial Market Leader

Laurie Grube, VP Regional Manager

Mary Briody, AVP Community Office Manager

"We are excited to enter the Allentown market, offering the community a broad array of attractive products, services, and technology that today's customers expect and deserve, delivered with the kind of relationship-oriented service that only a local community bank can provide." said Brett Fulk, President and CEO, "Our newly formed Allentown team possesses the industry knowledge and community banking minded philosophy needed to establish a meaningful presence in the market. I am confident they will be very successful in representing Riverview Bank in the greater Lehigh Valley area."

Learn more about our team, as follows:

Frank Heston, SVP Commercial Market Executive:

Frank will be responsible for the development and oversight of the Bank's strategic focus within the Lehigh Valley market, driving middle-market growth and establishing direction of Riverview's local lending philosophy. Frank has over thirty years of experience within the banking industry, gaining valuable experience at both community and regional banks throughout his career. Frank is a 2007 graduate of Leadership Lehigh Valley and a graduate of Bloomsburg University with a major in accounting & minor in economics.

Frank is very active in the Lehigh Valley community, currently serving as Chair of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Frank is also a member and past Chair of The Jordan Lutheran Endowment Investment Committee and a Board Member and Treasurer of the Parkland High School Boys Soccer Boosters. Frank will be an integral part of Riverview Bank's community outreach efforts. Frank resides in Upper Macungie Twp.

Ned Azar VP, Commercial Market Leader:

Ned will be responsible for leading the development of commercial relationships within the Allentown market, establishing and expanding the Bank's presence by acting as an established industry expert, financial advocate, and community supporter. He will be instrumental in the growth of the Allentown team, participating in the recruitment of additional talent as needed to support the team's efforts. Additionally, Ned will direct Riverview Bank's community involvement strategies in the market.

Ned has 19 years of banking experience and over 20 years in the financial services industry. Most recently, Ned held the position of Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager with Wells Fargo Bank. Ned takes great pride in being involved in the community and has served as a community advocate for the City of Allentown Loan Committee, Upside Allentown Steering Committee, and Upside Allentown Housing committee. Ned grew up in Allentown and now resides just outside of his home town in Upper Macungie.

Laurie Grube, VP Regional Market Manager:

In addition to her primary role as a Commercial Relationship Manager serving the lending needs of small businesses, Laurie is responsible for the oversight of eight Riverview Bank branches in Berks, Schuylkill and Lehigh Counties. She is a graduate of Elizabethtown College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and received her MBA from Alvernia University in 2015. She is also a 2008 graduate of Leadership Berks.

Laurie is very active in the community serving on the Board of Directors for Opportunity House in Reading. She is a board member of Pennsylvania Community Development and Financial Corporation and the Hawk Mountain Council of Boy Scouts of America, as well as a member of both the West Reading Wyomissing Rotary and Allentown West Rotary. She is the past President of Altrusa International of Reading-Berks Club and has donated her time to many community organizations such as Bethany Children's Home, Prospectus Berco and Opportunity House. Laurie resides in Coopersburg, PA.

Mary Briody, AVP, Community Office Manager:

Mary will manage the daily functions of the Allentown office while overseeing the sales and service of consumer and small business relationships throughout the Lehigh Valley market. She brings with her over thirty years of experience, beginning at Lehigh Bank where she grew her career from the Teller positions. During her time in banking she held a variety of positions allowing her to expand her industry knowledge and growing within her career. Most recently Mary held the title of Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager of Santander Bank. She stays connected to her local community by actively involving herself in the Whitehall Rotary. Mary is a graduate of William Allen High School and currently resides in Whitehall, PA.

About Riverview Bank:

Riverview Bank is a $1.2 billion asset community bank headquartered in Harrisburg, PA. An independent community bank, Riverview Bank and its operating divisions Citizens Neighborhood Bank, CBT Bank, Riverview Wealth Management and CBT Financial & Trust Management serve the Pennsylvania market areas of Berks, Blair, Bucks, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill and Somerset Counties through 28 community banking offices and four limited purpose offices. Each office offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. The Wealth Management and Trust divisions, with assets under management exceeding $350 million, provide trust and investment advisory services to the communities served. Riverview's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies. Riverview's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RIVE". The Investor Relations site can be accessed at https://www.riverviewbankpa.com/.

