Riverview Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings for 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverview Financial Corporation (the "Company" or "Riverview") (NASDAQ: RIVE), today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. Riverview reported net income of $1.3 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.27 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in results was caused primarily by recognizing $704 thousand less of net accretion on acquired assets and assumed liabilities along with lower average loan volumes comparing the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, Riverview reported net income of $4.3 million, or $0.47 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, compared to net income of $10.9 million, or $1.19 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. The year over year reduction was largely a function of recognizing $1.7 million less of net accretion on acquired assets and assumed liabilities, a $2.2 million nonrecurring executive separation charge and $694 thousand of severance expense to employees that either retired or were separated from service due to branch network consolidations. The reduction in net income was also impacted by recording a loan loss provision of $2.4 million in 2019 compared to $615 thousand in 2018.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Riverview routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value per share and return on average tangible stockholders' equity. Riverview believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measures is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Riverview uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations.

HIGHLIGHTS

Continued strength in asset quality as nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans, net, and other real estate owned was 0.60% at December 31, 2019 , an improvement from 0.81% at December 31, 2018 .

, an improvement from 0.81% at . Total interest-bearing fund costs declined to 0.99% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from 1.05% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 .

from 1.05% for the quarter ended . Total noninterest income increased $657 thousand , or 33.5%, during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the prior quarter ended September 30, 2019 .

, or 33.5%, during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the prior quarter ended . Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased $1.2 million to $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

to in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to in the fourth quarter of 2018. Book value per share and tangible book value per share grew to $12.81 and $9.83 per share, respectively, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, representing increases of $0.32 and $0.44 per share, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

and per share, respectively, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, representing increases of and per share, respectively, compared to the same period last year. Stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets improved to 10.94% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 10.01% at the same period last year. Tangible stockholders' equity as a percentage of tangible assets increased to 8.61% at December 31, 2019 , from 7.72% at December 31, 2018 .

"2019 operating results include large, nonrecurring expense items associated with strategic efficiency initiatives that are intended to positively impact earnings in future years," said Brett D. Fulk, President and Chief Executive Officer, "including costs associated with the closure of three offices and the sale of a fourth office during the fourth quarter." Fulk continued "2019 is a year we strategically chose to address unacceptable operating efficiency results, and will serve as a pivotal year in establishing a more efficient organization in the future. While we are keenly focused on improved efficiencies, it is also critically important for us to continue investing in new growth locations and in asset generation employees, which temporarily offsets the positive impacts taking hold as a result of our efficiency initiatives until these growth efforts result in new asset generation, which is beginning to occur as anticipated."

Regarding asset generation, Fulk commented "as I stated in our third quarter earnings press release, it remains imperative we expand our earning asset base responsibly. The lack of organic loan balance growth during 2019 is being addressed by focusing on methods to generate additional opportunities without increasing our risk profile. Some of these methods include expansion into new growth markets through the opening of new full service offices and limited purpose offices, as well as attracting additional asset generation employees to our organization. We are experiencing strong loan demand within our expanded markets and through new employees focused on commercial relationship opportunities, and with a healthy pipeline of activity entering 2020 we expect to begin demonstrating growth in our loan balances outstanding early in the year."

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended December 31 was $9.3 million in 2019 compared to $11.4 million in 2018. The decline in tax-equivalent net interest income was attributable to recognizing a lower amount of net accretion on purchased assets and assumed liabilities along with a reduction in average loan volumes. For the three months ended December 31, the tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.74% in 2019 from 4.30% in 2018. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments of $445 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1,149 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018, the tax-equivalent net interest margins were 3.56% in 2019 and 3.86% in 2018. The loan portfolio yield on a tax-equivalent basis declined to 4.86% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 5.51% for the same period last year. Excluding loan accretion of $377 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1,437 in the fourth quarter of 2018, the tax-equivalent loan yield would have been 4.69% in 2019 and 4.88% in 2018. The cost of funds decreased 3 basis points comparing the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018. Average loan volume declined $48.2 million to $859.9 million from $908.1 million comparing the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

For the year ended December 31, tax-equivalent net interest income declined $3.0 million to $41.2 million in 2019 from $44.2 million in 2018. The decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income was attributable to declines in average loan balances and reductions in net accretion on purchased assets and assumed liabilities. Loans averaged $879.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $928.5 million during 2018. For the year ended December 31, tax-equivalent net interest margin was 4.07% in 2019 compared to 4.19% in 2018. Adjusting for the recognition of purchase accounting adjustments of $3.5 million and $5.2 million, the tax-equivalent net interest margin would have been 3.72% and 3.70% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. The tax-equivalent yield on earnings assets was 4.91% and the cost of interest-bearing funds was 1.04% in 2019. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio decreased slightly to 5.24% in 2019 compared to 5.27% in 2018. Excluding loan accretion of $3.2 million and $5.2 million included in loan interest income related to acquired loans, the tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio would have been 4.87% and 4.71% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, investments yielded 2.99% on a tax-equivalent basis in 2019 compared to 2.84% for the same period last year. The cost of deposits increased 15 basis points to 0.99% in 2019 from 0.84% in 2018. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting, the cost of deposits would have increased 13 basis points to 1.03% in 2019 from 0.90% in 2018. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.04% in 2019 from 0.91% in 2018. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities would have increased 15 basis points in 2019.

For the quarter ended December 31, the provision for loan losses was $156 thousand in 2019 compared to no provision for the same period in 2018. The provision for loan losses totaled $2,406 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $615 thousand in 2018. The increase in the provision for loan losses in 2019 was caused by higher net charge-offs primarily associated with legacy purchased loans.

For the quarter ended December 31, noninterest income totaled $2,617 thousand in 2019, an increase of $277 thousand from $2,340 thousand in 2018. The increase in noninterest income for the quarter was due primarily to increases in services charges, fees and commissions of $138 thousand and mortgage banking income of $96 thousand and recognizing net gains on the sale of investment securities of $73 thousand. For the year ended December 31, noninterest income decreased to $8,514 thousand in 2019 compared to $8,880 thousand in 2018. The decrease was primarily a result of lower service charges, fees and commissions of $511 thousand and mortgage banking income of $74 thousand offset partially by increases in trust commissions and fees of $165 thousand and wealth management income of $129 thousand.

Noninterest expense decreased $451 thousand to $10,189 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019, from $10,640 thousand for the same period last year. The decrease in noninterest expense for the quarter was due primarily to decreases in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1,216 thousand offset partially by increases in net occupancy and equipment expenses of $172 thousand and other expenses of $585 thousand. The improvement in salary and benefits expense was primarily a result of implementing initiatives to eliminate staff redundancies and improve efficiencies along with the Company's branch network repositioning strategy resulting in branch closures. The increase in net occupancy and equipment expense was due to the acceleration of depreciation on disposed equipment. Other expenses increased primarily due to the recognition of a breakage fee on a contractual arrangement. For the year ended December 31, noninterest expense increased to $42,068 thousand in 2019 compared to $38,925 thousand in 2018. The increase was primarily due to $2.2 million in nonrecurring expenses from the execution of an executive separation agreement and $694 thousand of retirement and severance accruals.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets, loans, net, and deposits totaled $1.1 billion, $852.1 million, and $940.5 million at December 31, 2019. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, total assets, loans and deposits decreased $29.8 million, $31.4 million and $29.1 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2019, total assets decreased $57.6 million or 5.1%. Year to date, loans, net, decreased $41.1 million comparing December 31, 2019 and 2018. Business lending, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, decreased $46.0 million while retail lending, including residential mortgages and consumer loans, decreased $17.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. For this same period construction lending increased $22.3 million. A delay in the pipeline build within new markets following new office openings and new employee hires, a more robust competitive environment for existing loan relationships and heightened level of loan payoffs caused the overall decline in the loan portfolio. Total investments were $91.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $104.7 million at December 31, 2018. Total deposits decreased $64.1 million in 2019, as the reduction in loan volumes decreased the need to aggressively price deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $15.2 million, while interest-bearing deposits decreased $48.9 million. As a percentage of total deposits, noninterest-bearing deposits amounted to 15.7% at December 31, 2019 and 16.2% at December 31, 2018.

Stockholders' equity totaled $118.1 million, or $12.81 per share, at December 31, 2019, $117.3 million, or $12.77 per share, at September 30, 2019, and $113.9 million, or $12.49 per share, at December 31, 2018. The increase in equity in the year ended December 31, 2019 was due primarily to a change of $2.3 million in accumulated other comprehensive income and net income of $4.3 million offset partially by dividends declared of $3.2 million. Tangible stockholders' equity per common share increased to $9.83 at December 31, 2019, compared to $9.75 at September 30, 2019 and $9.39 at December 31, 2018. Dividends declared for the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to $0.075 per share representing a dividend payout ratio of 2.4% based on the Company's closing market price on December 31, 2019.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $5.1 million, or 0.60% of loans, net, and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2019 compared to $7.2 million or 0.81% at December 31, 2018. Adjusting for accruing restructured loans, nonperforming assets were $2.4 million, or 0.28% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2019, and $4.3 million, or 0.48%, at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses equaled $7.5 million, or 0.88%, of loans, net, at December 31, 2019, compared to $6.4 million, or 0.71%, at December 31, 2018. Adding accounting marks for purchased credit impaired loans to the allowance for loan losses would result in a ratio of 1.01% as a percentage of loans, net at December 31, 2019. The coverage ratio, allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets, was 148.0% at December 31, 2019 versus 88.1% at December 31, 2018. Excluding accruing restructured loans, the coverage ratio would be 311.4% at December 31, 2019. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the year ended December 31, 2019, equaled $1,238 thousand, compared to $573 thousand for the same period last year.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Riverview routinely presents and supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and Core net income ratios. The reported results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, contain items which Riverview considers non-core, namely net gains on sales of investment securities available-for-sale, acquisition related expenses and the adjustment to tax expense due to the enactment of the Tax Act. Riverview presents the non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Riverview's results of operation. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how Riverview evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluation of companies in Riverview's industry. Where non-GAAP measures are used in this press release, reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Riverview uses may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions. These non-GAAP financial measures would not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and Riverview strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are presented in the tabular material that follows.

[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

Summary Data Riverview Financial Corporation Five Quarter Trend (In thousands, except per share data)













Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31

2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Key performance data:





















Per common share data:









Net income (loss) $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $(0.08) $ 0.27 Core net income (1) $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.27 Cash dividends declared $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Book value $12.81 $12.77 $12.62 $12.40 $12.49 Tangible book value (1) $ 9.83 $ 9.75 $ 9.58 $ 9.33 $ 9.39 Market value:









High $12.50 $11.68 $11.44 $13.00 $14.29 Low $ 11.10 $ 9.90 $10.50 $10.90 $10.11 Closing $ 12.49 $ 11.68 $10.50 $11.50 $10.90 Market capitalization $115,116 $107,252 $96,261 $105,278 $99,425 Common shares outstanding 9,216, 616 9,182,565 9,167,670 9,154,599 9,121,555











Selected ratios:





















Return on average stockholders' equity 4.28% 7.62% 5.00% (2.46)% 8.64%











Core return on average stockholders' equity (1) 4.09% 7.76% 5.00% 3.93% 8.78%











Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1) 5.59% 9.97% 6.61% (3.27)% 11.52%











Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1) 5.33% 10.16% 6.61% 5.23% 11.70%











Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 8.61% 8.28% 8.04% 7.69% 7.72%











Return on average assets 0.46% 0.81% 0.51% (0.25)% 0.86%











Core return on average assets (1) 0.44% 0.82% 0.51% 0.39% 0.87%











Stockholders' equity to total assets 10.94% 10.57% 10.33% 9.97% 10.01%











Efficiency ratio (2) 84.24% 69.11% 79.90% 100.74% 76.11%











Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets 0.60% 0.66% 0.56% 0.68% 0.81%











Net charge-offs to average loans, net (0.12%) 0.43% 0.05% 0.20% 0.05%











Allowance for loan losses to loans, net 0.88% 0.80% 0.79% 0.74% 0.71%











Earning assets yield (FTE) (3) 4.54% 5.31% 5.07% 4.73% 5.13%











Cost of funds 0.99% 1.05% 1.07% 1.06% 1.02%











Net interest spread (FTE) (3) 3.55% 4.26% 4.00% 3.67% 4.11%











Net interest margin (FTE) (3) 3.74% 4.46% 4.20% 3.86% 4.30%













(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest

income less net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate.





Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share data)







Twelve Months Ended Dec 31

Dec 31

2019

2018 Interest income:





Interest and fees on loans:





Taxable $44,867

$47,733 Tax-exempt 979

930 Interest and dividends on investment securities:





Taxable 2,735

2,276 Tax-exempt 200

320 Dividends





Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 766

575 Interest on federal funds sold



20 Total interest income 49,547

51,854







Interest expense:





Interest on deposits 8,086

7,189 Interest on short-term borrowings



30 Interest on long-term debt 514

746 Total interest expense 8,600

7,965 Net interest income 40,947

43,889 Provision for loan losses 2,406

615 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 38,541

43,274







Noninterest income:





Service charges, fees and commissions 5,186

5,697 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities 1,080

915 Wealth management income 940

811 Mortgage banking income 567

641 Life insurance investment income 763

776 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale (22)

40 Total noninterest income 8,514

8,880







Noninterest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits expense 23,845

22,064 Net occupancy and equipment expense 4,357

4,153 Amortization of intangible assets 773

867 Net cost of operation of other real estate owned 67

48 Other expenses 13,026

11,793 Total noninterest expense 42,068

38,925 Income before income taxes 4,987

13,229 Income tax expense 701

2,371 Net income $4,286

$10,858 Other comprehensive income:





Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale $2,837

$(1,012) Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income 22

(40) Change in pension liability 16

(265) Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss) 604

(277) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 2,271

(1,040) Comprehensive income $6,557

$9,818







Per common share data:





Net income:





Basic $0.47

$1.19 Diluted $0.47

$1.19 Average common shares outstanding:





Basic 9,167,415

9,096,142 Diluted 9,181,752

9,148,297 Cash dividends declared $0.35

$0.30

























Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share data)













Three months ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31



2019 2019 2019 2019 2018

Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans:











Taxable $ 10,216 $ 12,283 $ 11,680 $ 10,688 $ 12,309

Tax-exempt 257 259 233 230 231

Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:











Taxable 622 641 732 740 660

Tax-exempt 41 43 47 69 77

Dividends











Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 119 200 216 231 214

Interest on federal funds sold











Total interest income 11,255 13,426 12,908 11,958 13,491















Interest expense:











Interest on deposits 1,887 2,027 2,099 2,073 2,027

Interest on short-term borrowings











Interest on long-term debt 122 127 131 134 184

Total interest expense 2,009 2,154 2,230 2,207 2,211

Net interest income 9,246 11,272 10,678 9,751 11,280

Provision for loan losses 156 1,049 618 583



Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,090 10,223 10,060 9,168 11,280















Noninterest income:











Service charges, fees and commissions 1,689 1,129 1,315 1,053 1,551

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities 225 314 281 260 244

Wealth management income 231 226 236 247 239

Mortgage banking income 210 151 100 106 114

Life insurance investment income 189 193 194 187 192

Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale 73 (53)

(42)



Total noninterest income 2,617 1,960 2,126 1,811 2,340















Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits expense 5,273 5,232 5,830 7,510 6,489

Net occupancy and equipment expense 1,183 1,041 1,044 1,089 1,011

Amortization of intangible assets 191 194 194 194 212

Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned 47 (15) (92) 127 18

Other expenses 3,495 2,979 3,508 3,044 2,910

Total noninterest expense 10,189 9,431 10,484 11,964 10,640

Income (loss) before income taxes 1,518 2,752 1,702 (985) 2,980

Income tax expense (benefit) 245 486 268 (298) 508

Net income (loss) $ 1,273 $ 2,266 $ 1,434 $ (687) $ 2,472















Other comprehensive income (loss):











Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale $ 134 $(256) $ 1,936 $ 1,023 $ 527

Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income (73) 53

42



Change in pension liability 16





(265)

Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss) 16 (42) 406 224 54

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 61 (161) 1,530 841 208

Comprehensive income (loss) $1,334 $2,105 $ 2,964 $ 154 $ 2,680















Per common share data:











Net income (loss):











Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ (0.08) $ 0.27

Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ (0.08) $ 0.27

Average common shares outstanding:











Basic 9,191,551 9,173,901 9,160,290 9,143,316 9,115,450

Diluted 9,210,646 9,181,076 9,172,992 9,143,316 9,163,855

Cash dividends declared $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10













































Riverview Financial Corporation Details of Net Interest and Net Interest Margin (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)











Three months ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31

2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Net interest income:









Interest income









Loans, net:









Taxable $ 10,216 $ 12,283 $11,680 $10,688 $12,309 Tax-exempt 325 328 295 291 292 Total loans, net 10,541 12,611 11,975 10,979 12,601 Investments:









Taxable 622 641 732 740 660 Tax-exempt 52 54 60 87 97 Total investments 674 695 792 827 757 Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks 119 200 216 231 214 Federal funds sold









Total interest income 11,334 13,506 12,983 12,037 13,572 Interest expense:









Deposits 1,887 2,027 2,099 2,073 2,027 Short-term borrowings









Long-term debt 122 127 131 134 184 Total interest expense 2,009 2,154 2,230 2,207 2,211 Net interest income $9,325 $11,352 $10,753 $9,830 $11,361











Yields on earning assets:









Loans, net:









Taxable 4.93% 5.77% 5.49% 5.09% 5.60% Tax-exempt 3.47% 3.47% 3.41% 3.34% 3.26% Total loans, net 4.86% 5.67% 5.41% 5.02% 5.51% Investments:









Taxable 2.69% 2.90% 3.07% 3.09% 3.00% Tax-exempt 4.19% 4.08% 3.67% 3.15% 2.92% Total investments 2.77% 2.96% 3.11% 3.10% 2.99% Interest-bearing balances with banks 1.39% 2.31% 2.36% 2.54% 2.08% Federal funds sold









Total earning assets 4.54% 5.31% 5.07% 4.73% 5.13% Costs of interest-bearing liabilities:









Deposits 0.94% 0.99% 1.02% 1.01% 0.95% Short-term borrowings









Long-term debt 6.95% 7.26% 7.59% 7.87% 5.95% Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.99% 1.05% 1.07% 1.06% 1.02% Net interest spread 3.55% 4.26% 4.00% 3.67% 4.11% Net interest margin 3.74% 4.46% 4.20% 3.86% 4.30%



















Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data)













Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 At period end 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018











Assets:









Cash and due from banks $ 11,838 $ 13,108 $ 11,354 $ 12,278 $ 16,708 Interest-bearing balances in other banks 38,510 16,733 29,621 55,823 37,108 Federal funds sold









Investment securities available-for-sale 91,247 106,637 100,254 100,684 104,677 Loans held for sale 81 336 170 695 637 Loans, net 852,109 883,506 889,305 878,070 893,184 Less: allowance for loan losses 7,516 7,097 7,002 6,486 6,348 Net loans 844,593 876,409 882,303 871,584 886,836 Premises and equipment, net 17,852 18,115 18,144 18,355 18,208 Accrued interest receivable 2,414 2,751 2,870 3,018 3,010 Goodwill 24,754 24,754 24,754 24,754 24,754 Other intangible assets, net 2,736 2,927 3,121 3,315 3,509 Other assets 45,929 47,989 47,607 48,206 42,156 Total assets $1,079,954 $1,109,759 $1,120,198 $1,138,712 $1,137,603























Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing $ 147,405 $ 161,211 $ 160,407 $ 164,880 $ 162,574 Interest-bearing 793,075 808,372 819,293 836,149 842,019 Total deposits 940,480 969,583 979,700 1,001,029 1,004,593 Short-term borrowings









Long-term debt 6,971 6,951 6,932 6,912 6,892 Accrued interest payable 435 432 445 475 484 Other liabilities 13,958 15,538 17,443 16,806 11,724 Total liabilities 961,844 992,504 1,004,520 1,025,222 1,023,693











Stockholders' equity:









Common stock 102,206 101,807 101,644 101,500 101,134 Capital surplus 112 300 304 307 332 Retained earnings 16,140 15,557 13,978 13,461 15,063 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (348) (409) (248) (1,778) (2,619) Total stockholders' equity 118,110 117,255 115,678 113,490 113,910 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,079,954 $1,109,759 $1,120,198 $1,138,712 $1,137,603

































Riverview Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands except per share data)

















Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31

Average quarterly balances 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018















Assets:











Loans, net:









Taxable $822,667 $845,103 $853,329 $851,515 $872,615 Tax-exempt 37,194 37,523 34,714 35,298 35,501 Total loans, net 859,861 882,626 888,043 886,813 908,116 Investments:









Taxable 91,665 87,753 95,577 97,041 87,249 Tax-exempt 4,929 5,257 6,558 11,215 13,198 Total investments 96,594 93,010 102,135 108,256 100,447 Interest-bearing balances with banks 33,882 34,323 36,780 36,953 40,787 Federal funds sold









Total earning assets 990,337 1,009,959 1,026,958 1,032,022 1,049,350 Other assets 99,930 101,242 99,923 97,628 95,000 Total assets $1,090,267 $1,111,201 $1,126,881 $1,129,650 $1,144,350











Liabilities and stockholders' equity:









Deposits:









Interest-bearing $797,577 $810,430 $829,003 $835,687 $847,867 Noninterest-bearing 152,596 159,320 159,069 156,735 159,758 Total deposits 950,173 969,750 988,072 992,422 1,007,625 Short-term borrowings









Long-term debt 6,962 6,942 6,922 6,902 12,268 Other liabilities 15,179 16,581 16,944 17,006 10,973 Total liabilities 972,314 993,273 1,011,938 1,016,330 1,030,866 Stockholders' equity 117,953 117,928 114,943 113,320 113,484 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,090,267 $1,111,201 $1,126,881 $1,129,650 $1,144,350

Riverview Financial Corporation Asset Quality Data (In thousands)













Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31

2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 At quarter end:









Nonperforming assets:









Nonaccrual loans $2,287 $2,927 $2,165 $2,643 $2,729 Accruing restructured loans 2,666 2,692 2,715 2,731 2,913 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 45 100 52 122 839 Foreclosed assets 82 87 86 461 721 Total nonperforming assets $5,080 $5,806 $5,018 $5,957 $7,202











Three months ended:









Allowance for loan losses:









Beginning balance $7,097 $7,002 $6,486 $6,348 $6,472 Charge-offs 237 985 142 520 166 Recoveries 500 31 40 75 42 Provision for loan losses 156 1,049 618 583

Ending balance $7,516 $7,097 $7,002 $6,486 $6,348

























Riverview Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)













Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Three months ended: 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Core net income (loss) per common share:









Net income (loss) $1,273 $2,266 $1,434 $(687) $2,472 Adjustments:









Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax 58 (42)

(33)

Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax







39 Add: Executive separation expense, net of tax





1,752

Net income (loss) Core $1,215 $2,308 $1,434 $1,098 $2,511











Average common shares outstanding 9,191,551 9,173,901 9,160,290 9,143,316 9,115,450 Core net income (loss) per common share $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.27











Tangible book value:









Total stockholders' equity $118,110 $117,255 $115,678 $113,490 $113,910 Less: Goodwill 24,754 24,754 24,754 24,754 24,754 Less: Other intangible assets, net 2,736 2,927 3,121 3,315 3,509 Total tangible stockholders' equity $90,620 $89,574 $87,803 $85,421 $85,647











Common shares outstanding 9,216,616 9,182,565 9,167,670 9,154,599 9,121,555











Tangible book value per share $9.83 $9.75 $ 9.58 $ 9.33 $ 9.39











Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets:









Total stockholders' equity $118,110 $117,255 $115,678 $113,490 $113,910 Less: Goodwill 24,754 24,754 24,754 24,754 24,754 Less: Other intangible assets, net 2,736 2,927 3,121 3,315 3,509 Total tangible stockholders' equity $90,620 $89,574 $87,803 $85,421 $85,647











Total assets $1,079,954 $1,109,759 $1,120,198 $1,138,712 $1,137,603 Less: Goodwill 24,754 24,754 24,754 24,754 24,754 Less: Other intangible assets, net 2,736 2,927 3,121 3,315 3,509 Total tangible assets $1,052,464 $1,082,078 $1,092,323 $1,110,643 $1,109,340











Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets 8.61% 8.28% 8.04% 7.69% 7.72%











Core return on average stockholders' equity:









Net income (loss) GAAP $1,273 $2,266 $1,434 $(687) $2,472 Adjustments:









Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax 58 (42)

(33)

Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax







39 Add: Executive separation expense, net of tax





1,752

Net income (loss) Core $1,215 $2,308 $1,434 $1,098 $2,511











Average stockholders' equity $117,953 $117,928 $114,943 $113,320 $113,484 Core return on average stockholders' equity 4.09% 7.76% 5.00% 3.93% 8.78%











Return on average tangible equity:









Net income (loss) GAAP $1,273 $2,266 $1,434 $(687) $2,472











Average stockholders' equity $117,953 $117,928 $114,943 $113,320 $113,484 Less: average intangibles 27,579 27,775 27,968 28,164 28,365 Average tangible stockholders' equity $90,374 $90,153 $86,975 $85,156 $85,119











Return on average tangible stockholders' equity 5.59% 9.97% 6.61% (3.27)% 11.52%































Riverview Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)













Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Three months ended: 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:









Net income (loss) GAAP $1,273 $2,266 $1,434 $(687) $2,472 Adjustments:









Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax 58 (42)

(33)

Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax







39 Add: Executive separation expense, net of tax





1,752

Net income (loss) Core $1,215 $2,308 $1,434 $1,098 $2,511











Average stockholders' equity $117,953 $117,928 $114,943 $113,320 $113,484 Less: average intangibles 27,579 27,775 27,968 28,164 28,365 Average tangible stockholders' equity $90,374 $90,153 $86,975 $85,156 $85,119











Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity 5.33% 10.16% 6.61% 5.23% 11.70%











Core return on average assets:









Net income (loss) GAAP $1,273 $2,266 $1,434 $(687) $2,472 Adjustments:









Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax 58 (42)

(33)

Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax







39 Add: Executive separation expense, net of tax





1,752

Net income (loss) Core $1,215 $2,308 $1,434 $1,098 $2,511











Average assets $1,090,267 $1,111,201 $1,126,881 $1,129,650 $1,144,350 Core return on average assets 0.44% 0.82% 0.51% 0.39% 0.87%

Riverview Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)











Dec 31 Dec 31



2019 2018 Twelve months ended:













Core net income per common share:





Net income

$4,286 $10,858 Adjustments:





Less: Gains (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax

(17) 32 Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax



437 Add: Executive separation expense, net of tax

1,752

Net income - core

$6,055 $11,263







Average common shares outstanding

9,167,415 9,096,142







Core net income (loss) per common share

$0.66 $1.24









