Riverview Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings For 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverview Financial Corporation (the "Company" or "Riverview") (NASDAQ: RIVE), today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three months and six ended June 30, 2019. Riverview reported net income of $1.4 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $0.31 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the second quarter of 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Riverview reported net income of $747 thousand, or $0.08 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, compared to net income of $5.6 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the same period last year. The year over year reduction was largely a function of recognizing $1.2 million less of net accretion on acquired assets and assumed liabilities and a $2.2 million nonrecurring executive separation charge in 2019. In addition, the results for the first six months ended June 30, 2019, included $456 thousand of severance expense to employees that either retired or were separated from service due to branch network consolidations. Comparatively, Riverview incurred merger related costs of $461 thousand for the first half of 2018.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Riverview routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value per share and return on average tangible stockholders' equity. Riverview believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measures is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Riverview uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations.

HIGHLIGHTS

Book value per share and tangible book value per share increased to $12.62 per share, or 3.9% and $9.58 per share, or 6.6%, respectively, at the end of the second quarter of 2019, compared to the same period last year.

per share, or 3.9% and per share, or 6.6%, respectively, at the end of the second quarter of 2019, compared to the same period last year. Tax-equivalent net interest margin was 4.20% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.94% for the same period last year. Tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding the impact of purchase accounting, improved to 3.76% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.62% for the same period last year.

Continued strength in asset quality as nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans, net, and other real estate owned was 0.56% at the end of the second quarter of 2019, an improvement from 0.81% at December 31, 2018 and 0.89% at June 30, 2018 .

"Riverview Financial Corporation is at an inflection point in its evolution from a $250 million institution covering two counties eight years ago to the $1.1 billion institution we are today, which will be covering fourteen counties in the near future, while adding Trust, Wealth Management, and Treasury Management services along the way. Growth to gain required scale was a priority over the past eight years. While reasonable and profitable growth remains an important component of our strategic plan, we have transitioned rapidly to focus intently on operational efficiencies and the consistent achievement of higher levels of core operating performance. Historically we maintained staffing levels, processes and operating systems that made the aforementioned growth possible over the past eight years. However, today we find ourselves capable of growing our balance sheet utilizing more efficient processes, implementation of strategic outsourced financial technology partnerships, utilization of more sophisticated technological resources internally, and a more streamlined employee base," said Brett D. Fulk, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fulk went on to say, "We continued the development and implementation of certain initiatives necessary to improve operating efficiencies, grow interest income and enhance noninterest income in order to establish a consistent core earnings run rate acceptable for an organization of our size and scale during the first half of this year. One such initiative was a retail branch performance and resource allocation analysis, resulting in the closure of two underperforming offices with successful transition of customers to nearby offices during the first quarter of 2019 and the pending closure of two additional branch offices and the sale of a third to a local financial institution in the second half of 2019, pending regulatory approvals. This particular initiative has resulted in a 17% reduction of full service offices when compared to year end 2018 without a material negative impact to Riverview's deposit, loan, or customer base. Additional efficiency initiatives include, but are certainly not limited to a reduction in the size of our Board of Directors from sixteen (16) to thirteen (13) members following several previously announced departures for various reasons, and a bank-wide reduction in staff effort, which is anticipated to have a materially positive impact to our ongoing core performance despite the resulting one-time severance related expenses taken as a result of these efforts during the second quarter."

"In concert with divestiture of existing offices, in order to improve operating efficiencies and redefine our market footprint, Riverview continues to seek new opportunities to reposition itself within growth markets. To this end, Riverview is pleased to announce that it has received regulatory approval to open full-service offices in two very attractive markets, Camp Hill, Cumberland County and Allentown, Lehigh County, PA. We believe the opportunity to enter these new growth markets, both contiguous to existing Riverview markets, with offices staffed by experienced bankers that are well known and established in those markets, is an exciting prospect for our franchise. We have had significant success historically with de-novo branch expansion efforts in growth markets by attracting outstanding employees within those markets, and I expect these new offices and markets will continue our trend of past organic expansion success," continued Fulk. "With respect to interest income, we anticipate loan growth opportunities through the addition of several experienced commercial relationship managers resulting from ongoing market disruption, chiefly among our largest competitors. Lastly, we have identified or developed several new products and services that will be introduced throughout the second half of 2019, each with demonstrated ability to either enhance revenue or decrease expenses."

"In closing, management recognizes the need to address efficiencies through the identification and elimination of inefficiencies within our existing infrastructure, processes and procedures, to maintain consistent expense discipline, while continuing to grow our balance sheet and revenue in a measured, profitable manner. There is no higher priority in our Company at the present time than positioning Riverview Financial Corporation to capitalize on our increased size and scale for the purpose of enhancing long term shareholder value through demonstration of improving efficiencies and consistent earnings results, while continuing to maintain pricing and underwriting discipline and ongoing focus on asset quality. As we focus on enhancing shareholder value, we will continue to adequately reserve for the risks in our loan portfolio. Given the late state of the economic cycle we currently find ourselves in, we believe the need to maintain strong reserves in our allowance for loan losses is paramount. Therefore, we will not sacrifice our asset quality standards nor our need to adequately allocate reserves to our allowance for loan losses in future periods. The Riverview Financial Corporation Board of Directors and Management team is excited about our ability to build upon a solid franchise foundation through execution of our strategic initiatives, many of which are outlined herein," concluded Fulk.

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three and six months ended June 30 were $10.8 million and $20.6 million in 2019 compared to $10.4 million and $21.9 million in 2018. The decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income was attributable to declines in loan balances and reductions in net accretion on purchased assets and assumed liabilities, offset by an improvement in the tax equivalent net interest margin. For the three months ended June 30, the tax-equivalent net interest margin increased to 4.20% in 2019 from 3.94% in 2018. The loan portfolio yield on a tax-equivalent basis improved to 5.41% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 4.95% for the same period last year. The cost of funds increased 18 basis points comparing the second quarters of 2019 and 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, the tax-equivalent net interest margin was 4.03% in 2019 compared to 4.16% in 2018. The tax-equivalent net interest margin excluding purchase accounting adjustments would have been 3.71% and 3.62% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. The tax-equivalent yield on earnings assets was 4.90% and the cost of funds was 1.07% in 2019. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased to 5.22% in 2019 compared to 5.16% in 2018. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio would have been 4.88% and 4.60% for the first six months of 2019 and 2018, excluding loan accretion of $1.5 million and $2.6 million included in loan interest income related to acquired loans. For the six months ended June 30, investments yielded 3.10% on a tax-equivalent basis in 2019 compared to 2.78% for the same period last year. The cost of deposits increased 25 basis points to 1.01% in 2019 from 0.76% in 2018. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.07% in 2019 from 0.84% in 2018. Loans, net averaged $887.4 million in 2019 and $939.6 million in 2018. Average investments totaled $105.2 million in 2019 and $92.3 million in 2018. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to $839.2 million in 2019 from $881.7 million in 2018.

For the quarter ended June 30, the provision for loan losses was $618 thousand in 2019 compared to no provision for the same period in 2018. The provision for loan losses totaled $1,201 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $390 thousand in 2018. The increase in the provision for loan losses in 2019 was influenced by increasing qualitative factors related to economic trends.

For the quarter ended June 30, noninterest income totaled $2,126 thousand in 2019, a decrease of $407 thousand from $2,533 thousand in 2018. The decrease in noninterest income for the quarter was due primarily to decreases in services charges, fees and commissions of $336 thousand, and mortgage banking income of $89 thousand. For the six months ended June 30, noninterest income decreased to $3,937 thousand in 2019 compared to $4,486 thousand in 2018. Service charges, fees and commissions declined $511 thousand due to reduced fees on loan swap arrangements, while mortgage banking income declined $153 thousand due to lower volumes of originations in saleable loans.

Noninterest expense increased $1,076 thousand to $10,484 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $9,408 thousand for the same period last year. The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter was due primarily to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense of $609 thousand and other expenses of $555 thousand. The increase in salary and benefits expense was primarily due to accruals of $456 thousand in contractual payments due to retirement and severances associated with staff elimination and the planned branch closures. For the six months ended June 30, noninterest expense increased to $22,448 thousand in 2019 compared to $18,944 thousand in 2018. The increase was primarily due to $2.2 million in nonrecurring expenses from the execution of an executive separation agreement and $456 thousand of retirement and severance accruals.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets, loans, net, and deposits totaled $1.1 billion, $889.3 million, and $979.7 million, respectively, at June 30, 2019. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, total assets and deposits decreased $18.5 million and $21.3 million, respectively, while loans, net increased $11.2 million. Year to date, loans, net, decreased $3.9 million comparing the end of the second quarter of 2019 to year end 2018. Business lending, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, decreased $2.1 million while retail lending, including residential mortgages and consumer loans, decreased $11.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019. For this same period construction lending increased $9.4 million. Loan originations during the first six months of 2019 represented a more moderate pace as compared to the same period of 2018. The reduction in loan growth was a result of management's decision to focus on improving margins on loan originations and maintaining strong underwriting standards. Total investments were $100.3 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $104.7 million at December 31, 2018. Total deposits decreased $24.9 million in the six months of 2019 as management sought to maintain margins and was able to reduce reliance on higher cost deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $2.2 million, while interest-bearing deposits decreased $22.7 million. As a percentage of total deposits, noninterest-bearing deposits amounted to 16.4% at June 30, 2019 and 16.2% at December 31, 2018.

Stockholders' equity totaled $115.7 million, or $12.62 per share, at June 30, 2019, $113.5 million, or $12.40 per share, at March 30, 2019, and $113.9 million, or $12.49 per common share, at December 31, 2018. The increase in equity in the six months ended June 30, 2019 was due primarily to an increase of $2.4 million in accumulated other comprehensive income and net income of $747 thousand offset partially by dividends declared of $1.8 million. Tangible stockholders' equity per common share increased to $9.58 at June 30, 2019, compared to $9.33 at March 30, 2019 and $9.39 at December 31, 2018. Dividends declared for the second quarter of 2019 amounted to $0.10 per share representing a dividend payout ratio of 64.0%.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $5.0 million, or 0.56% of loans, net, and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2019 compared to $7.2 million or 0.81% at December 31, 2018. Adjusting for accruing restructured loans, nonperforming assets were $2.3 million, or 0.26% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2019, and $4.3 million, or 0.48%, at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses equaled $7.0 million, or 0.79%, of loans, net, at June 30, 2019, compared to $6.3 million, or 0.71%, at December 31, 2018. Adding accounting marks for purchased credit impaired loans to the allowance for loan losses would result in a ratio of 1.06% as a percentage of loans, net at June 30, 2019. The coverage ratio, allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets, was 139.5% at June 30, 2019 versus 88.1% at December 31, 2018. Excluding accruing restructured loans, the coverage ratio would be 304.0% at June 30, 2019. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, equaled $547 thousand, compared to $295 thousand for the same period last year.

Riverview Financial Corporation is the parent company of Riverview Bank. An independent community bank, Riverview Bank serves the Pennsylvania market areas of Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill and Somerset Counties through 30 community banking offices and three limited purpose offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. The Wealth Management and Trust divisions of Riverview Bank, with assets under management exceeding $350 million, provide trust and investment advisory services to the general public, businesses and not-for-profit organizations. Riverview's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RIVE". The Investor Relations site can be accessed at https://www.riverviewbankpa.com/ .

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Riverview Financial Corporation, Riverview Bank, and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Riverview") that may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Riverview claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Riverview cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Riverview' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Riverview' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre­acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Riverview following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Riverview assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Riverview routinely presents and supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and Core net income ratios. The reported results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, contain items which Riverview considers non-Core, namely net gains on sales of investment securities available-for-sale, acquisition related expenses and the adjustment to tax expense due to the enactment of the Tax Act. Riverview presents the non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Riverview's results of operation. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how Riverview evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluation of companies in Riverview's industry. Where non-GAAP measures are used in this press release, reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Riverview uses may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions. These non-GAAP financial measures would not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and Riverview strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are presented in the tabular material that follows.

[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

Summary Data Riverview Financial Corporation Five Quarter Trend (In thousands, except per share data)













Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30

2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Key performance data:





















Per common share data:









Net income (loss) $ 0.16 $(0.08) $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ 0.31 Core net income (1) $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.27 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 Cash dividends declared $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Book value $12.62 $12.40 $12.49 $12.30 $12.15 Tangible book value (1) $ 9.58 $ 9.33 $ 9.39 $ 9.17 $ 8.99 Market value:









High $11.44 $13.00 $14.29 $14.40 $12.75 Low $10.50 $10.90 $10.11 $12.56 $11.85 Closing $10.50 $11.50 $10.90 $13.60 $12.65 Market capitalization $96,261 $105,278 $99,425 $123,905 $115,052 Common shares outstanding 9,167,670 9,154,599 9,121,555 9,110,676 9,094,986











Selected ratios:





















Return on average stockholders' equity 5.00% (2.46)% 8.64% 9.89% 10.17%











Core return on average stockholders' equity (1) 5.00% 3.93% 8.78% 10.01% 10.13%











Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1) 6.61% (3.27)% 11.52% 13.29% 13.78%











Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1) 6.61% 5.23% 11.70% 13.45% 13.73%











Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 8.04% 7.69% 7.72% 7.41% 7.28%











Return on average assets 0.51% (0.25)% 0.86% 0.96% 0.97%











Core return on average assets (1) 0.51% 0.39% 0.87% 0.97% 0.96%











Stockholders' equity to total assets 10.33% 9.97% 10.01% 9.69% 9.59%











Efficiency ratio (2) 79.90% 100.74% 76.11% 69.89% 71.46%











Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets 0.56% 0.68% 0.81% 0.91% 0.89%











Net charge-offs to average loans, net 0.05% 0.20% 0.05% 0.07% 0.05%











Allowance for loan losses to loans, net 0.79% 0.74% 0.71% 0.71% 0.68%











Earning assets yield (FTE) (3) 5.07% 4.73% 5.13% 4.93% 4.67%











Cost of funds 1.07% 1.06% 1.02% 0.96% 0.89%











Net interest spread (FTE) (3) 4.00% 3.67% 4.11% 3.97% 3.78%











Net interest margin (FTE) (3) 4.20% 3.86% 4.30% 4.15% 3.94%























(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less

net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate.



Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share data)







Six Months Ended Jun 30

Jun 30

2019

2018 Interest income:





Interest and fees on loans:





Taxable $22,368

$23,467 Tax-exempt 463

469 Interest and dividends on investment securities:





Taxable 1,472

1,065 Tax-exempt 116

163 Dividends





Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 447

180 Interest on federal funds sold



20 Total interest income 24,866

25,364







Interest expense:





Interest on deposits 4,172

3,277 Interest on short-term borrowings



30 Interest on long-term debt 265

368 Total interest expense 4,437

3,675 Net interest income 20,429

21,689 Provision for loan losses 1,201

390 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,228

21,299







Noninterest income:





Service charges, fees and commissions 2,368

2,879 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities 541

445 Wealth management income 483

373 Mortgage banking income 206

359 Life insurance investment income 381

390 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale (42)

40 Total noninterest income 3,937

4,486







Noninterest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits expense 13,340

10,543 Net occupancy and equipment expense 2,133

2,134 Amortization of intangible assets 388

441 Net cost of operation of other real estate owned 35

1 Other expenses 6,552

5,825 Total noninterest expense 22,448

18,944 Income before income taxes 717

6,841 Income tax expense (benefit) (30)

1,243 Net income $747

$5,598 Other comprehensive income:





Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale $2,959

$(963) Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income 42

(40) Change in pension liability





Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss) 630

(210) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 2,371

(793) Comprehensive income $3,118

$4,805







Per common share data:





Net income:





Basic $0.08

$0.62 Diluted $0.08

$0.62 Average common shares outstanding:





Basic 9,151,850

9,084,054 Diluted 9,167,409

9,136,004 Cash dividends declared $0.20

$0.10

Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share data)













Three months ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30



2019 2019 2018 2018 2018

Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans:











Taxable $ 11,680 $ 10,688 $ 12,309 $ 11,957 $ 11,226

Tax-exempt 233 230 231 230 235

Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:











Taxable 732 740 660 551 542

Tax-exempt 47 69 77 80 81

Dividends











Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 216 231 214 181 101

Interest on federal funds sold







10

Total interest income 12,908 11,958 13,491 12,999 12,195















Interest expense:











Interest on deposits 2,099 2,073 2,027 1,885 1,723

Interest on short-term borrowings











Interest on long-term debt 131 134 184 194 192

Total interest expense 2,230 2,207 2,211 2,079 1,915

Net interest income 10,678 9,751 11,280 10,920 10,280

Provision for loan losses 618 583

225



Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,060 9,168 11,280 10,695 10,280















Noninterest income:











Service charges, fees and commissions 1,315 1,053 1,551 1,267 1,651

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities 281 260 244 226 235

Wealth management income 236 247 239 199 219

Mortgage banking income 100 106 114 168 189

Life insurance investment income 194 187 192 194 199

Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale

(42)



40

Total noninterest income 2,126 1,811 2,340 2,054 2,533















Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits expense 5,830 7,510 6,489 5,032 5,221

Net occupancy and equipment expense 1,044 1,089 1,011 1,008 1,012

Amortization of intangible assets 194 194 212 215 220

Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned (92) 127 18 29 2

Other expenses 3,508 3,044 2,910 3,057 2,953

Total noninterest expense 10,484 11,964 10,640 9,341 9,408

Income (loss) before income taxes 1,702 (985) 2,980 3,408 3,405

Income tax expense (benefit) 268 (298) 508 620 618

Net income (loss) $ 1,434 $ (687) $ 2,472 $ 2,788 $ 2,787















Other comprehensive income (loss):











Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale $ 1,936 $ 1,023 $ 527 $ (576) $ 112

Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income

42



(40)

Change in pension liability



(265)





Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss) 406 224 54 (121) 15

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 1,530 841 208 (455) 57

Comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,964 $ 154 $ 2,680 $ 2,333 $ 2,844















Per common share data:











Net income (loss):











Basic $ 0.16 $ (0.08) $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ 0.31

Diluted $ 0.16 $ (0.08) $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ 0.31

Average common shares outstanding:











Basic 9,160,290 9,143,316 9,115,450 9,100,616 9,089,011

Diluted 9,172,992 9,143,316 9,163,855 9,156,931 9,134,248

Cash dividends declared $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10



Riverview Financial Corporation Details of Net Interest and Net Interest Margin (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)











Three months ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30

2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Net interest income:









Interest income









Loans, net:









Taxable $11,680 $10,688 $12,309 $11,957 $11,226 Tax-exempt 295 291 292 291 298 Total loans, net 11,975 10,979 12,601 12,248 11,524 Investments:









Taxable 732 740 660 551 542 Tax-exempt 60 87 97 102 102 Total investments 792 827 757 653 644 Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks 216 231 214 181 101 Federal funds sold







10 Total interest income 12,983 12,037 13,572 13,082 12,279 Interest expense:









Deposits 2,099 2,073 2,027 1,885 1,723 Short-term borrowings









Long-term debt 131 134 184 194 192 Total interest expense 2,230 2,207 2,211 2,079 1,915 Net interest income $10,753 $9,830 $11,361 $11,003 $10,364











Yields on earning assets:









Loans, net:









Taxable 5.49% 5.09% 5.60% 5.32% 5.02% Tax-exempt 3.41% 3.34% 3.26% 3.25% 3.29% Total loans, net 5.41% 5.02% 5.51% 5.24% 4.95% Investments:









Taxable 3.07% 3.09% 3.00% 2.82% 2.82% Tax-exempt 3.67% 3.15% 2.92% 2.83% 2.77% Total investments 3.11% 3.10% 2.99% 2.82% 2.81% Interest-bearing balances with banks 2.36% 2.54% 2.08% 2.14% 1.50% Federal funds sold







1.56% Total earning assets 5.07% 4.73% 5.13% 4.93% 4.67% Costs of interest-bearing liabilities:









Deposits 1.02% 1.01% 0.95% 0.88% 0.81% Short-term borrowings









Long-term debt 7.59% 7.87% 5.95% 5.89% 5.87% Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.07% 1.06% 1.02% 0.96% 0.89% Net interest spread 4.00% 3.67% 4.11% 3.97% 3.78% Net interest margin 4.20% 3.86% 4.30% 4.15% 3.94%

Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data)













Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 At period end 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018











Assets:









Cash and due from banks $ 11,354 $ 12,278 $ 16,708 $ 13,310 $ 13,139 Interest-bearing balances in other banks 29,621 55,823 37,108 43,505 23,481 Federal funds sold









Investment securities available-for-sale 100,254 100,684 104,677 97,102 87,908 Loans held for sale 170 695 637 598 873 Loans, net 889,305 878,070 893,184 915,529 939,887 Less: allowance for loan losses 7,002 6,486 6,348 6,472 6,401 Net loans 882,303 871,584 886,836 909,057 933,486 Premises and equipment, net 18,144 18,355 18,208 18,427 18,542 Accrued interest receivable 2,870 3,018 3,010 3,066 2,786 Goodwill 24,754 24,754 24,754 24,754 24,754 Other intangible assets, net 3,121 3,315 3,509 3,721 3,935 Other assets 47,607 48,206 42,156 43,193 42,900 Total assets $1,120,198 $1,138,712 $1,137,603 $1,156,733 $1,151,804























Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing $ 160,407 $ 164,880 $ 162,574 $ 162,385 $ 170,232 Interest-bearing 819,293 836,149 842,019 858,379 847,490 Total deposits 979,700 1,001,029 1,004,593 1,020,764 1,017,722 Short-term borrowings









Long-term debt 6,932 6,912 6,892 13,019 13,091 Accrued interest payable 445 475 484 503 449 Other liabilities 17,443 16,806 11,724 10,416 10,075 Total liabilities 1,004,520 1,025,222 1,023,693 1,044,702 1,041,337











Stockholders' equity:









Common stock 101,644 101,500 101,134 100,999 100,790 Capital surplus 304 307 332 356 424 Retained earnings 13,978 13,461 15,063 13,503 11,625 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (248) (1,778) (2,619) (2,827) (2,372) Total stockholders' equity 115,678 113,490 113,910 112,031 110,467 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,120,198 $1,138,712 $1,137,603 $1,156,733 $1,151,804

Riverview Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands except per share data)

















Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Average quarterly balances 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018













Assets:











Loans, net:









Taxable $853,329 $851,515 $872,615 $891,455 $897,085 Tax-exempt 34,714 35,298 35,501 35,478 36,374 Total loans, net 888,043 886,813 908,116 926,933 933,459 Investments:









Taxable 95,577 97,041 87,249 77,573 77,061 Tax-exempt 6,558 11,215 13,198 14,288 14,784 Total investments 102,135 108,256 100,447 91,861 91,845 Interest-bearing balances with banks 36,780 36,953 40,787 33,553 27,067 Federal funds sold







2,568 Total earning assets 1,026,958 1,032,022 1,049,350 1,052,347 1,054,939 Other assets 99,923 97,628 95,000 97,377 99,492 Total assets $1,126,881 $1,129,650 $1,144,350 $1,149,724 $1,154,431











Liabilities and stockholders' equity:









Deposits:









Interest-bearing $829,003 $835,687 $847,867 $850,492 $853,986 Noninterest-bearing 159,069 156,735 159,758 163,142 166,828 Total deposits 988,072 992,422 1,007,625 1,013,634 1,020,814 Short-term borrowings









Long-term debt 6,922 6,902 12,268 13,060 13,124 Other liabilities 16,944 17,006 10,973 11,208 10,573 Total liabilities 1,011,938 1,016,330 1,030,866 1,037,902 1,044,511 Stockholders' equity 114,943 113,320 113,484 111,822 109,920 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,126,881 $1,129,650 $1,144,350 $1,149,724 $1,154,431