Riverwood Dental in Atlanta's Cumberland Area Named 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

With over 1,400 five-star Google reviews and a philosophy centered on patient education and empowerment, Riverwood Dental continues to deliver exceptional care to families throughout Smyrna, Vinings, and the greater Atlanta area.

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverwood Dental has been named a 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory that connects patients with highly-rated healthcare providers. This recognition, earned through outstanding patient reviews and satisfaction ratings across multiple platforms, underscores the practice's commitment to delivering efficient, empathetic, and expert dental care to families in the Cumberland community.

What sets Riverwood Dental apart is its unwavering commitment to patient empowerment. Led by Dr. Brady Johnston, the practice believes every patient deserves to understand not only what treatments are available but why dental problems develop in the first place. This educational approach helps patients take ownership of their oral health and make informed decisions about their care. The result is a partnership between dentist and patient that extends far beyond the dental chair.

The fully digital practice offers comprehensive dental services for patients of all ages, from routine cleanings and preventive care to advanced restorative procedures. Patients seeking smile enhancements can choose from professional teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, and SimplyClear aligners, while those requiring restoration benefit from dental implants, crowns, bridges, and dentures. For patients who experience dental anxiety, sedation dentistry options are available to ensure a comfortable experience. Same-day appointments are offered for those who call before noon, reflecting the practice's commitment to accessibility and convenience.

Patient reviews consistently highlight the practice's welcoming atmosphere and attentive team. One patient recently shared, "This was my first visit, and it was one of the best dental appointments I've had. Everyone was incredibly kind but also straightforward about things I should be doing to improve my dental health." Beyond clinical care, Riverwood Dental demonstrates its commitment to community through the Inspire Smiles Project, supporting charitable initiatives that extend the practice's mission of improving lives through better oral health.

"Being recognized as a Top Patient Rated Dentist for another year is incredibly meaningful to our team," says Dr. Brady Johnston. "My philosophy has always been that patients should be informed and empowered to make their own decisions about their health. When someone understands why a problem developed and what solutions are available, they become an active partner in their care. That collaborative relationship is what makes our practice special, and this award tells us our patients feel the same way."

Riverwood Dental provides comprehensive dental care for all ages in a modern, comfortable environment in Atlanta's Cumberland area. Dr. Brady Johnston earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Utah, where he worked closely with specialists to apply research-backed solutions to complex patient problems. He continually pursues advanced training opportunities, including specialized education in dental implants, Botox, and filler treatments. Dr. Johnston is bilingual, speaking both Spanish and Portuguese, enabling him to serve a diverse patient community. The practice utilizes the latest digital dental technology, including laser-assisted hygiene services, Curodont, and Seal and Protect, and accepts most major PPO insurance plans. Flexible payment options are available through CareCredit, Sunbit, and Cherry, and uninsured patients can take advantage of the in-house Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.riverwooddental.com or call (770) 955-2505. The office is located at 3350 Riverwood Pkwy, Suite 2120, Atlanta, GA 30339.

