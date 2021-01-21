Rivery Becomes Snowflake Premier Technology Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivery has been recognized as a Premier partner within the Snowflake Partner Network. This stems from a closer relationship between the companies, in which leveraging the combination of both platforms resulted in new business opportunities, creating customer references across the US, Europe and the Middle East.

Orchestrating, syncing, and migrating data between platforms is a key DataOps challenge for businesses across the world. The Rivery and Snowflake integration accelerates data loading and analytics for faster, data-driven insights.

Rivery's partnership with Snowflake provides customers a seamless way to connect to all their data in Snowflake's Data Cloud, transform it efficiently, and create scalable data pipelines. The combination of both platforms simplify the data governance process, enabling customers to create a single source of truth for all their data, while efficiently managing multiple data environments across teams, divisions, or functions.

Rivery leverages Snowflake's automated setup and integration to accelerate data loading and analytics for joint customers to achieve faster, data-driven insights. This symbiotic relationship unlocks operational efficiencies by shortening time-to-cloud, aggregating and centralizing all data sources, and maintaining a fully-managed data pipeline and DWH.

Itamar Ben Hamo, Co-Founder and CEO of Rivery said: "Partnering with industry-leading solutions such as Snowflake helps our respective customers streamline their DataOps, improve their data management processes, and modernize their overall infrastructure, I am proud of this milestone and look forward to continuing our partnership with Snowflake's innovative and inspiring teams."

Tarik Dwiek, Snowflake's Director of Technology Alliances added: "We are thrilled for Rivery to become a Premier Tech Partner for Snowflake. Rivery DataOps solutions bring a tremendous amount of value to Snowflake users, helping any organization using the combination of our technologies to seamlessly manage and orchestrate all their data in the cloud."

About Rivery:

Rivery streamlines the ways in which all organizational data is managed, transformed, and ultimately fed back to the business as meaningful insights. By automating and simplifying DataOps processes, Rivery accelerates the ability of data teams to create, access and share insights.

